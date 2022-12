West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps

Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF , the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.It’s a deadline the community has said is insufficient, especially given the amount of air pollution the factory produces. An emissions report released by Paul Quinn College in 2020 named the GAF factory the number one source of air pollution in Dallas County.That's why West Dallas community members want to see the plant shut down as soon as possible, according to a neighborhood plan they have created for the area. To them, seven years from now isn’t as soon as possible, and there should be some room for negotiation.The first of a series of meetings set up for GAF representatives and West Dallas community members to reach an agreement on the factory’s exit strategy was held last week. It was not a promising start, according to some. During the meeting, GAF officials said they wouldn’t consider closing the factory before 2029. The argument, in part, is that this would give the company enough time to wind down operations in West Dallas and to resume them elsewhere. That’s when some, like Janie Cisneros, walked out of the meeting.Cisneros is the leader of the neighborhood group Singleton United, which has been advocating for a community-led plan to determine the future of this part of Dallas. She attended the GAF meeting on Wednesday night hoping to start negotiations on a speedier exit strategy. But when Cisneros and others heard the company was sticking to its 2029 deadline, they left.“Our families and community have suffered enough,” Cisneros said in a statement issued that night. “Every single day GAF’s factory is still in business is a day it’s poisoning my family and my neighbors.”She said she doesn't believe GAF has been considering the community’s suggestions for a path forward. That’s why she said the remaining community meetings scheduled over the next few weeks would be pointless. “The only way to turn this around is for the company to negotiate in good faith with its neighbors,” Cisneros said. “This was presented as a done deal. It was not a negotiation.”But a spokesperson for GAF said the company is hearing out the community.“We want our neighbors in West Dallas to know that we heard their concerns, and we are working to get answers to their questions before we meet again,” a GAF spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to engage with the West Dallas community and very much appreciate their participation in this process.”What GAF wants is a zoning change on the property that would allow for industrial uses until Dec. 31, 2029. The new zoning would allow for mixed uses such as retail, residential and lodging.But Evelyn Mayo , chair of the environmental group Downwinders at Risk, looks at GAF’s zoning change plan as a PR stunt. The goal of the stunt, she believes, is to make it appear that GAF is working with the community while advocating for changes that would allow the company to sell its property for more money. Mayo also said she doesn’t look at the Dec. 31, 2029, deadline laid out in GAF’s proposed zoning change as enforceable because the property will presumably have a new owner someday who could apply for another zoning change.“Bottom line is this zoning change is not a legally enforceable mechanism for closure, and GAF is not the future developer of the site so their design will not be guaranteed or enforced either,” Mayo said.Mayo and advocates in the community are hoping for a zoning change of their own through an authorized hearing. The city plan commission will consider the community’s request for an authorized hearing on Dec. 15. If it's approved, Singleton United wants the zoning to align with its neighborhood plan, which calls for the GAF factory to close as soon as possible. In their proposals, the group has said it wants the factory to shut down operations by December 2024.