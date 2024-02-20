13 Spots Where Celebrities Dine and Drink in Dallas

Here's a roundup of restaurants and bars around Dallas where you might spot someone famous or at least drink and dine where they once did.
Nick & Sam’s
Dez Bryant, George Clooney, Emma Watson and more3008 Maple Ave.
Nick & Sam’s has found itself among Dallas’ finest for nearly 25 years. Since opening in 1999, it's hosted countless notable diners from George Clooney to Emma Watson. In November 2020, Dez Bryant tweeted that whenever he’s there, he gets to pick the music. (Who knew steakhouses pass the aux chord?) A wagyu flight served with soy garlic butter and both nori and lavender salts? If we had the cash, we’d be fixtures here too.
The French Room at The Adolphus
Queen Elizabeth II1321 Commerce St.
The Adolphus hosted Queen Elizabeth II during her three-day visit to Texas when she and her husband, Prince Philip, toured the U.S. in 1991. Inside the hotel sits one of Dallas’ most critically honored restaurants – The French Room – and it likely treated the queen to its gorgeous afternoon tea service. Among those three courses, you’ll find bites like spiced orange and vanilla chai scones, tandoori chicken salad tea sandwiches on challah bread and custom loose-leaf tea blends made by local tea shop Zakti.
Komodo
Kendall Jenner2550 Pacific Ave., No. 120
Kendall Jenner spent an evening at Komodo in Deep Ellum for an event to promote her tequila brand, 818. We spent an evening there, too, and though we had some qualms, the interior was gorgeous and the mushroom lo mein was divine. If you're going to spend $16 on a beverage, we might recommend you put it toward one of their Pikachu cocktails rather than on the sparkling water bottle service. It's made with her tequila, if you're interested, and Jenner herself enjoyed one. What's more important to consider, though, is that it comes in a Pikachu mug. It's adorable, and it's stealing the spotlight.
Raising Cane's
Post Malone2255 W. Northwest Highway
Post Malone is a great many things: a Grapevine native, a fan of Dolly Parton, soon-to-be featured on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, regularly regarded as one of the most wholesome musicians of today and, somehow, the BFF to Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane. Aptly named “Cane’s 213 - After Party,” this location is open later than others. It is also simultaneously Post-and-Dallas-Cowboys-themed, with memorabilia associated with both lining the walls and a neon blue Cowboys star for the drive-thru structure.
Ida Claire
Raven Ross from Love Is Blind5001 Belt Line Road
The third season of Love Is Blind was shot here in Dallas and aired in October 2022. Though cast members were shown dining across North Texas, one patio we'd recognize from anywhere is Addison’s Ida Claire. If you haven’t had the chance to visit, it’s a gem that serves Southern fare (including a Nashville hot chicken dish that we dream of now and then). It has an excellent happy hour and a solid brunch, too.
Eddie’s EuroMart
Boban Marjanović and Luka Dončić12243 E. Northwest Highway
Both former Mav Boban Marjanović and current All-Star Luka Doncic have been known to stop by this spot for Balkan cuisine. Eddie’s EuroMart functions as both a restaurant and a grocer, selling products imported from Eastern Europe. Menu items include dolmas, Bosnian stuffed pitas, baklava and syrup-drenched pastries.
Al Biernat’s
Will Ferrell, Michael Bublé, The Texas Rangers and More4217 Oak Lawn Ave.
Al Biernat’s is as famous for its genuine hospitality as for its exceptional steaks and wine list. Framed celebrity autographs adorn the walls and after winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers held a huge bash here (wagyu included). Other notable guests who've been known to visit include Will Ferrell, Michael Bublé, Zach Galifianakis, Charles Barkley and more.
Blu’s BBQ
Victoria and David Beckham17630 Preston Road
David and Victoria Beckham, who own a stake in the Inter Miami soccer team, visited for a game against FC Dallas in August 2023 and stopped by Blu’s BBQ. As captured in a TikTok by everyone’s favorite Spice Girl, Mr. Beckham left Blu’s manager, Rahul Bagchi, endearingly starstruck. Afterward, Bagchi told us that he believed it was fate that prompted them to choose to dine at that BBQ joint on that day before stressing how kind and gracious they were.
Billy Can Can
The Stars and The Mavericks2386 Victory Park Lane
Billy Can Can’s impeccably campy (in the best way) fine-dining saloon vibes are something we’re more than here for. It's less than half a mile from the American Airlines Center, and we’ve been told that the Stars and Mavericks stop by after games. With choices like whipped ricotta dip served with fig and fennel chutney, a wagyu flatiron steak that the spot describes as “porcini dusted,” and a spiced pear bread pudding, it’s arguably the fanciest place in town to pre or post game. If that's not enough, the place won our "Best Chili" title in 2023.
Also, psst! Calling all service industry folks and Victory Park residents: on Sunday nights, Billy Can Can hosts a “Neighbors Night,” offering 25% off food for up to four guests per party.
Cane Rosso, Thunderbird Pies and Zoli’s NY Pizza
Celebrity chef Christian PetroniMultiple locations
Christian Petroni is a familiar face on Food Network, including as a Chopped champion and winner of Next Food Network Star in Season 14. Among his ever-growing list of titles is Chief Culinary Commandante of PILF Restaurant Group. Under PILF’s umbrella are beloved and recognizable pizza joints Cane Rosso, Thunderbird Pies and Zoli’s NY Pizza. As part of his new role, he’ll be revamping menus across PILF's various brands.
Armor Brewing Co.
Jenn Todryk AKA The Rambling Redhead9 Prestige Circle, Allen
With a menu that we affectionately referred to as “aggressive and diverse” on our first visit in November 2023, Armor Brewing Co. has Jenn Todryk (also known as The Rambling Redhead) at its helm. Beer is not the only beverage that the Todryk family has dabbled in. Jenn and husband Todd also have Armor Coffee Co., also in Allen. She hosts No Demo Reno on HGTV, where the focus is on home renovations in the Dallas area.
This Trio of Historic Bars
Sons of Hermann Hall, Longhorn Ballroom and TreesSons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St.
Longhorn Ballroom, 216 Corinth St.
Trees, 2709 Elm St.
Dallas is dotted with bars and venues steeped in historical significance, and these three certainly qualify. Sons of Hermann Hall, an official historic landmark and the oldest bar in Dallas, is where Kelly Clarkson had her first American Idol audition and was also a location for RoboCop. Trees was home to Kurt Cobain's memorable altercation with a security guard, and when the Sex Pistols played at The Longhorn Ballroom, Sid Vicious ended up pretty bloody by the end of the show.
IKEADirk Nowitzki7171 Ikea Drive, Frisco
It was so brief you might've forgotten, but we’d be remiss to invoke Taylor Swift’s name without including a 13th item on this list. Not only did IKEA serve elderflower juice boxes before the masses coveted anything flower-flavored, it’s also home to an excellent $2 cappuccino. But wait, there's more: Dirk Nowitzki was in front of us in line at the checkout once. Celebrities — they’re just like us. Next time you’re in, don’t sleep on the many gems to be found in the little grocery store section.