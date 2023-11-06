 After Winning World Series, Texas Rangers Have a Big Dallas Dinner (Photos) | Dallas Observer
Victorious Texas Rangers Are Wined and Dined at Al Biernat's

Sure, Arlington got the parade, but the team headed to Dallas for dinner.
November 6, 2023
From left: Robbie Grossman, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Josh Smith, Josh Sborz
From left: Robbie Grossman, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Josh Smith, Josh Sborz Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers baseball team probably took some big fat naps this weekend. Maybe. After winning the World Series on Wednesday in Phoenix, the team did a quick turnaround for a parade Friday afternoon.

After the parade, the team powered through to dinner at Al Biernat's.
click to enlarge
Max Scherzer signs for his Champagne bill at Al Biernat's Friday evening.
Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman is a longtime loyalist of the steakhouse. He told Al Biernat that if the team ever won the World Series, they would celebrate there. Friday night he made good on the promise.

Al Biernat's is a high-end dining institution and destination location in Dallas that opened in 1998. The dining room has big, rich Dallas energy with an emphasis on polished service. The Oak Lawn location is one of the top sellers of wine in the state.
click to enlarge
From left: Andrew Heaney, Marcus Semien, Ian Kennedy, Travis Jankowski
Texas Rangers

More than 200 people were invited to the restaurant Friday evening. Guests included players, their wives and ownership, all of whom snacked on a chilled seafood station with lobster, crab and caviar. A fish station had Chilean sea bass and Alaskan halibut. There was also A5 Japanese wagyu New York strip, ribeye and prime rib, all with house-made sauces.

click to enlarge
The wives got to celebrate too.
Texas Rangers
In addition to large format bottles of wine, bartenders at Al Biernet's created two special martinis for the Rangers: The MVP and Go and Take It, each with the World Series Champions logo branded on the top.

All of this, and you can too! Make your celebratory reservations at Al Biernat's.

Al Biernat's, 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
