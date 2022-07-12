Texas Monthly and Panther Island BBQ to Break Guinness Barbecuing Record this Week

Because Texas isn't engulfed in enough of an inferno right now, Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth will attempt to break the world record for barbecuing this week. This collaboration with Texas Monthly and Texas Travel is intended to break the Guinness World Record for the longest BBQ Marathon Team, which is held by Mondo Convenienza of Italy — yes, Italy in Europe, not Texas — at 40 hours and 53 seconds.
On Wednesday, July 13, the pitmasters at Panther City BBQ, which was added to Texas Monthly's top 50 barbecue joints list last year, will continuously smoke all manner of meats, including fajitas, tablitas, brisket, hamburgers, bell peppers and onions. The real winners here are the recipients of this record-breaking feat. All of the food will be donated to front-line workers like the Fort Worth police and fire departments, medical workers and local charities.
If you want to swing by the event, they'll be passing out samples. Plus, Panther City's restaurant and bar will be operating as usual from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event starts Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will end at 3 p.m. (43 hours, a couple added on for good measure). It will be live-streamed, so smoke enthusiasts can watch all the excitement if they can't be there in person.
It feels like this record is broken every weekend in Texas at cook-offs, family gatherings and by every small business food trailer owner trying to make all the money they can over a long weekend. They just never had the Guinness World Record involved, but making it official seems like a worthy and noble cause.
The Texas Monthly BBQ Marathon, Panther City BBQ, 201 E. Hattie St. (Fort Worth), 8 p.m. July 13 to 3 p.m. July 15.