A Look at Midlothian’s 1800s-Era Founders Row and Wilson's Seafood

Just a quick jaunt south for some good food and beautifully restored Victorian-style homes.
February 21, 2024
Wilson's Seafood resides in a restored church built in 1890 and moved here from Italy, Texas.
Wilson's Seafood resides in a restored church built in 1890 and moved here from Italy, Texas. Nick Reynolds
Some friends told us about a charming shopping and dining area in Midlothian (about 30 miles southwest of Dallas) that encompasses a collection of fully restored Victorian homes dating back to the late 1800s. This largely under-the-radar district (at least to us up north), known as Founders Row, was envisioned by business partners Stephen Hildebaugh and Logan Gaddis 15 years ago.

And that vision has finally come to fruition.

The businesses that call Founders Row home include Relic + Root (interior design and décor), Copper Rose boutique, House of Aesthetics (health and beauty spa), The Porch Pour (a farm-to-table restaurant) and Wilson’s Seafood. And the plan is to keep adding to Founders Row.

The entire area is walkable, with ample parking in the district’s center. The buildings are immaculate. The architecture – stunning. In a seafood mood, we joined our friends (who tipped us off about Founders Row) and settled on Wilson’s.
click to enlarge Flash-fried Louisiana alligator strips served with jalapeno gravy at Wilson's Seafood in midlothian
Flash-fried Louisiana alligator strips served with jalapeño gravy.
Nick Reynolds
The home for Wilson’s Seafood is a pristinely restored church built in 1890 in Italy, Texas. The dining space is beautiful, with high ceilings giving the room an expansive feel. Some of the tables have church pew benches as seating.

Our appetizer was flash-fried Louisiana alligator strips tossed in spicy breading and served with jalapeño gravy ($16). For those who haven’t had gator, it’s a cross between chicken and fish, although the fishy tones are subtle. In texture, these were reminiscent of fried calamari.
click to enlarge Steelhead trout topped with pineapple salsa at wilson's seafood in midlothian
Steelhead trout topped with pineapple salsa.
Nick Reynolds

We tried two entrees: First was a plate of steelhead trout ($22) topped with pineapple salsa over a bed of mildly sweet, extra creamy risotto and served with a side of broccolini.

Next, a dish of shrimp, crab and andouille stuffed mahi ($23) served alongside fresh vegetables and rice.
click to enlarge Shrimp, crab and Andouille stuffed mahi at founder's row in midlothian
Mahi stuffed with shrimp, crab and andouille.
Nick Reynolds
Overall, our visit to Wilson’s was a great experience. The steelhead and mahi were cooked nicely, and our server, doubling as the bartender that day for Wilson’s full-service bar (Wilson’s offers a nice wine list, too), was also excellent.

Some other options at Wilson’s that we’d like to try if we find our way back down to Midlothian include the Firecracker shrimp tossed in a spicy Thai sauce, N’Awlins style creole gumbo, a seafood cobb salad with shrimp and scallops, and seafood enchiladas (shrimp and scallops sautéed with onions and mushrooms, folded in tortillas with jack cheese and topped with crawfish and fire-roasted ancho cream sauce). Large Gulf shrimp, oysters, Ahi tuna and snow crab (among others) are also on the menu.
click to enlarge founders row in midlothian tx
The Founders Row shopping district in Midlothian was founded by business partners Stephen Hildebaugh and Logan Gaddis.
Nick Reynolds

Founders Row is an impressive, unique destination with real potential. Seeing these gorgeously restored historic buildings in person is worth the trip alone. Another dining option is The Porch Pour, a late 1800s-era Victorian home serving farm-to-table dishes along with a nice selection of craft beers, premium cocktails, wine and liquors.
click to enlarge The Porch Pour in Midlothian texas is in a fully restored victorian era home
The Porch Pour (right) offers farm-to-table fine dining, complete with a booze selection so vast that it'll make even the biggest drinker blush.
Nick Reynolds
click to enlarge These fully restored, vintage Victorian homes in midlothian texas
These fully restored, vintage Victorian homes were all built in the late 1800s.
Nick Reynolds
Wilson’s Seafood & Grill, 322 E. Ave. F, Midlothian. Tuesday – Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
