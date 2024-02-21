A Look at Midlothian’s 1800s-Era Founders Row and Wilson's Seafood

Some friends told us about a charming shopping and dining area in Midlothian (about 30 miles southwest of Dallas) that encompasses a collection of fully restored Victorian homes dating back to the late 1800s. This largely under-the-radar district (at least to us up north), known as Founders Row, was envisioned by business partners Stephen Hildebaugh and Logan Gaddis 15 years ago.
And that vision has finally come to fruition.
The businesses that call Founders Row home include Relic + Root (interior design and décor), Copper Rose boutique, House of Aesthetics (health and beauty spa), The Porch Pour (a farm-to-table restaurant) and Wilson’s Seafood. And the plan is to keep adding to Founders Row.
The entire area is walkable, with ample parking in the district’s center. The buildings are immaculate. The architecture – stunning. In a seafood mood, we joined our friends (who tipped us off about Founders Row) and settled on Wilson’s.
Our appetizer was flash-fried Louisiana alligator strips tossed in spicy breading and served with jalapeño gravy ($16). For those who haven’t had gator, it’s a cross between chicken and fish, although the fishy tones are subtle. In texture, these were reminiscent of fried calamari.
We tried two entrees: First was a plate of steelhead trout ($22) topped with pineapple salsa over a bed of mildly sweet, extra creamy risotto and served with a side of broccolini.
Next, a dish of shrimp, crab and andouille stuffed mahi ($23) served alongside fresh vegetables and rice.
Some other options at Wilson’s that we’d like to try if we find our way back down to Midlothian include the Firecracker shrimp tossed in a spicy Thai sauce, N’Awlins style creole gumbo, a seafood cobb salad with shrimp and scallops, and seafood enchiladas (shrimp and scallops sautéed with onions and mushrooms, folded in tortillas with jack cheese and topped with crawfish and fire-roasted ancho cream sauce). Large Gulf shrimp, oysters, Ahi tuna and snow crab (among others) are also on the menu.
Founders Row is an impressive, unique destination with real potential. Seeing these gorgeously restored historic buildings in person is worth the trip alone. Another dining option is The Porch Pour, a late 1800s-era Victorian home serving farm-to-table dishes along with a nice selection of craft beers, premium cocktails, wine and liquors.