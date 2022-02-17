The Best Bites from For the Love of BBQ Pitmaster Showcase This Past Weekend

For the Love of BBQ Pitmaster Showcase brought out some amazing flavors from around DFW, Texas and Louisiana. The collaboration of minds from festival founder Brendan Lamb and the city of Roanoke managed to make year two better than the first. The layout and entry were more welcoming and better coordinated for a speedier entrance.
Upon entry, attendees had the option of free gourmet coffee or a beer sample from Soulfire Brewing in Roanoke. The pitmasters and vendors were intertwined but broken up into two areas, which helped minimize congestion.
As we moved from station to station, trying each sample, the food continued to impress, but it wasn’t the only attraction. Texas Made Supply Co. had a putting green, and there was an ax-throwing trailer on site, as well as a rotation of live music acts on the main stage.
If you needed a break from the cold, a cocktail or a chance to rest your legs you could head inside to the Chop Shop and redeem your drink ticket for a cold beer or a soda. There was a bar and a large seating area, which was a welcome addition from last year's setup.
What’s the best about these food festivals? The creativity. From Weatherford down to New Orleans, these pitmasters brought some of their most exciting dishes yet.
Anterledshed BBQ won people’s choice with their brisket elotes. Hurtado Barbecue’s served duck barbacoa tacos on blue corn tortillas. Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue had a “porkstrami” on sourdough with mustard and sauerkraut. Smoke & Biscuit brought back childhood memories with a smoked bologna sandwich topped with queso. Gonzo’s Smokehouse of Luling, Louisiana, showed off their burnt end boudin sausage and Trevino’s stole our hearts with their pork belly burnt end sopapilla topped with Wicker’s Jalapeño Jelly. While Antlershed won the people’s choice, we made a list of our own: