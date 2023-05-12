The Oxtail Is Divine at Daq and Mag Daiquiris

In early February, we mused where one might find some quality oxtail around town after Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons asked his Twitter followers’ guidance on the subject.
We love oxtail. Really, really love oxtail. We’re confident we got those places right in that article. But we’ve also since learned of some more spots offering exceptional oxtail, such as Tha Neighborhood Kitchen in Joppa.
Could the oxtail at Daq and Mag Daiquiris be added to the list? Daq and Mag think so – and we do, too.
The menu at Daq and Mag is a fusion of soul food and American classics, from East Texas pecan cobbler to fried catfish tails to a slew of eclectic (and traditional) flavored wings.
But the headliner? Well, that’s boldly proclaimed on the storefront window, which reads unambiguously, “Our oxtails are the BEST.” Here the oxtails are cleaned, soaked and marinated in Daq and Mag’s Ondo seasoning (a blend of Nigerian herbs and spices) before a glacially slow six-hour bake session in the oven.
Once on your table, the gelatinously rich and heartily flavored meat easily slides off the bone.
The $26.99 price tag accompanying this dish isn’t cheap, though the helpings are generous. For our two sides, we went with black-eyed peas laced with smoked turkey and freshly cut collards in Caribbean-seasoned turkey broth.
Every bite of buttery rice under the oxtail is blessed with glorious drippings, marrying the two and resulting in pure soul-food bliss. You can easily get a couple of A-plus meals out of one order.
After our visit, we perused some customer reviews. Several referenced the mac and cheese as a menu standout. It's baked with Parmigiano and shaved flapo cheese, and patrons gushed about how indulgently creamy this soul food staple is here. We missed it on this go-round but won’t make that mistake next time.
When you’re done feasting, and this should go without saying, you’d be wise to kick back and immerse yourself in the seemingly limitless universe of daiquiri flavors here. We recommend Daq and Mag’s Pantie Dropper daiquiri. (Note: we didn’t actually have this daiquiri but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to type “pantie dropper” into an article since we may never get this chance again.)
Daq and Mag Daiquiris, 3431 W. Camp Wisdom Road. Monday – Saturday, noon – 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 5:30 p.m.