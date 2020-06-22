 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The Dallas campaign of #AskChefsAnything will raise money for Harvest Project Food Rescue, an organization that gets food to families in need.EXPAND
The Dallas campaign of #AskChefsAnything will raise money for Harvest Project Food Rescue, an organization that gets food to families in need.
Luis Carrillo

Get the Chance to Speak One-on-One with a Dallas Chef

Alex Gonzalez | June 22, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

There’s frequently a lot of work that goes into a favorite dish at a restaurant, and now you have the opportunity to learn more about how some of our city’s notable chefs and tastemakers came to be. Monday through Thursday, you can bid on a 30-minute, one-on-one conversation with a Dallas chef or tastemaker during the #AskChefsAnything auction.

#AskChefsAnything began in New York shortly after restaurants were ordered to close due to COVID-19. Hospitality industry veterans Gaeleen Quinn and Anna Polonsky created #AskChefsAnything to help the people whom they felt were most affected by these closures: the undocumented workers.

Upon hearing about #AskChefsAnything, former Dallas Morning News food critic Leslie Brenner felt compelled to organize an event in Dallas.

“Obviously, COVID has been so difficult on so many people in the restaurant business,” Brenner says, “but it’s been particularly hard on the undocumented workers, who are the backbone of the restaurant business. While many people have access to unemployment and PPP loans, some undocumented workers don’t have access to those kind of safety nets.”

All of the funds raised from #AskChefsAnything will go toward communities in each city in the form of fresh produce and groceries for families. Dallas will partner with Harvest Project Food Rescue, an organization committed to providing fresh produce to families in need at no cost.

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. Monday and ends at 8 p.m. Thursday. Bidders will be able to place bids on a 30-minute Zoom conversation with one of several chefs and tastemakers, including Donny Sirisavath of Khao Noodle Shop, Tiffany Derry of Roots Chicken Shak and Dean Fearing of Fearing’s.

Given how significant dining culture is to Dallas, Brenner expects a big turnout for #AskChefsAnything.

“I know the Dallas dining community will rise to the occasion and help support those who make our restaurants possible,” Brenner says. “We love restaurants, and there are a lot of people who work to make your favorite meals possible. This is the time to think about those people.”

