Discovering Backyard Barbecue Bliss at Sosa's in Oak Cliff

When music isn't filling the space, sports or pay-per-view fights play over the TVs as the meat is chopped, sizzled and smoked over oak wood at Sosa's Barbecue in Oak Cliff.
Pitmaster Jaime Sosa began smoking meat in his downtime eight years ago when he wasn’t working in the oil fields, never expecting it to become a full-blown business.
“Barbecue was something that I was learning and trying to get better at,” he says. “My intention was not to make money.”
He practiced the craft and shared it with his friends and family, who loved it. But Sosa eventually realized he could not rely on them to eat barbecue all the time.
In 2020, he decided to share his food with the world and invested almost $50,000 in an A.N Bewley smoker and trailer. Now, his barbecue joint is hidden behind Oak Cliff Korral, a former party venue transformed into a backyard-style barbecue restaurant.
Before arriving, we planned to order the $34 meat combo with a one-third pound each of brisket, sausage and ribs, and a side of mac and cheese or brisket beans. However, when we saw the specials on Instagram, we couldn't resist ordering the 6-inch loaded baked potato ($20) with a half pound of brisket and the 8-ounce mac and cheese El Perrito ($15) topped with meat.
We sat outside in the shade on a hot 90-degree Texas Sunday, waiting for our food. To cool off, we sipped on a cold agua fresca de sandia ($6).
The well-seasoned potato was baked until soft and layered with chopped brisket, sharp cheddar cheese, cilantro and green onions, then drizzled with sour cream. Mixed beef and pork smoked cheddar sausage is piled on top. Pour some tangy barbecue sauce all over as a sort of grand finale.
We then had the creamy mac and cheese, stacked with more smoked brisket and sausage. We couldn’t have been more delighted.
Sosa views the food business as a sport. He practices by cooking and wins when people enjoy his barbecue. His competitive nature drives him to keep improving and expanding his business. He said he also finds joy in serving others and providing jobs to people in his community.
We plan on returning to try the ribs, turkey breast and brisket quesadillas. Nothing is going to stop us, not even this Texas heat.
Sosa’s Barbecue, 3900 W. Davis St. Tuesday, 6–10 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6–10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6–11 p.m.; Saturday noon – 8 p.m.; Sunday noon – 6 p.m.; closed Monday.