Euro-Inspired Bar Colette Serves One-of-a-Kind Cocktails in Dallas

The owner of the sushi bar Namo just opened its new and chic sister location, Bar Colette. We recently stopped by to imbibe in the Euro-inspired and ever-evolving menu of meticulously curated cocktails designed by a Michelin-recognized bar director, Ruban Rolon.
The cocktail lounge's placement in West Village is anything but discreet, but sitting on a strip between Cole and McKinney avenues it's a bit under-the-radar. Don't be fooled though — nearly every seat is full within an hour or two of opening.
The space is warm and intimate; every detail is hand-picked by Namo owner Brandon Cohanim. The floor is beautiful Earth-toned terrazzo, and there are just a few custom butterscotch velvet booths and marble tabletops. A backlit bar is lined with snug blush-pink chairs, paralleling the glamorous and modern luxury of the space.
If you arrive with a bigger appetite, there's classic steak tartare ($24), dry-aged duck ($48) and steak au poivre ($52). For a little something sweet try the banana tart ($12) or seasonal sorbet and gelato ($8).
All the selections on the menu are framed to highlight a unique and pricey caviar service. Crispy waffles are served with classic caviar accouterments; choose from Petrossian Royal Daurenki ($125) or Imperial Kaluga ($175).
While the food options are few, the pages and pages of meticulously curated alcohol selections are seemingly endless. Wines primarily sourced from the Burgundy region of France are organized by glass, bottle, reds, whites, Old World, New World, reserve, dessert, fortified and even further by region. There's everything from hard-to-find wines that cost thousands, to more affordable pours and bottles for $60 to $100.
Distinguished liquors and spirits across the menu merge the comfort of the known with the thrill of the enigmatic. You won’t see many mainstream bottles gracing the shelves, which fosters curiosity to discover a new favorite. If you're unsure, the bartenders will guide you based on your preferences and interests.
The rotating cocktail menu currently offers 11 drinks ranging from $21 to $23, each served in a handmade glass sourced from around the world. Word from the bar is that in the coming weeks, these will be swapped out so try them while you still can.
If you want to enjoy something without committing to either the price or size of the regular cocktails, there's a “two sip” section with small glasses for $15. Each has an ounce of alcohol and a few additional ingredients.
The free drink gave us ample time to flip through and study the menu before we landed on a clarified milk punch creation called the Provence, made with eau de vie de rose and rosé poached pear.
Rolon was previously the head bartender at two-Michelin-star L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami and one-Michelin-star Le Jardinier Miami. In 2022, he was awarded the Florida Exceptional Cocktails Award, which is part of the inaugural Michelin Guide Miami. So, if you're wondering if the drinks are worth it or "even that good," those credentials should tell you everything you need to know (yes).
We had also ordered an Acqua Panna, which was followed by near-instant regret after remembering the additional $16 added to our bill for the same thing at Komodo, one of the city’s “newest and hottest openings." However, we were surprised to not find it listed with our $23 cocktail. Mistake maybe? Who cares. We’ll take it and put it towards our next round.
Reservations aren’t required but are encouraged. Time slots are limited and released seven days in advance. With a reservation, you’re allotted 90 minutes for your table, which is kindly monitored. However, the five bartenders and numerous waitstaff attending to your visit will ensure none of their menu pages go unturned.
Bar Colette, 3699 McKinney Ave., No. 306. Tuesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.