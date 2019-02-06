What Has Beef House Been Doing for 70 Years? Being a Diner That Doesn't Give a Damn.

Beef House is open all day and everyday, which means that you’re welcome, even if you didn’t know it, to hunker down at Beef House at 3 a.m. on a random Sunday. On a first visit to Garland’s Beef House, an aging eatery in the middle of a concrete jungle of irrigation equipment and one nearby used-car dealership known wonderfully as “Karz,” it’s as quiet as a mouse in the dining room. Even the Treasure Island-themed faux slot machine under the flat screen is muted.

On our visit, it's all-you-can-eat spaghetti and garlic toast Tuesday. Inside a single room clustered with booth seating, many booths have their upholstery torn down the center like someone caught it with a switchblade. It’s a telltale sign: Beef House is a diner that simply doesn’t give a damn. The wallpaper has nearly vanished with age; the once western shapes have dissolved into ancient hieroglyphs. The “Lite Items” on the menu include a tomato stuffed with tuna salad. There's a box of Honey Buns on the ledge above the kitchen.