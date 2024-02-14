First Look Bloom Café Checks All the Boxes of a Stellar Coffee Shop Need something sweet for Valentine's Day? By Nick Reynolds February 14, 2024 The Bloom latte original (rose, vanilla, espresso and whole milk). Nick Reynolds

The proprietor is Saria Almaktabi, whom you may know from her budding



Also on the menu: plenty of pastries, lox and bagels, yogurts and a croissant chicken salad sandwich. But wait, there's more. Banana nut bread? Check. Butter cookies? Check. Cinnamon rolls? Check.



Did we mention the toast selection? How about toast layered with Nutella and topped with slices of strawberry and banana? Or toast spread with pesto and topped with tomato, mozzarella and drizzled in balsamic? They got those, too. And don’t forget the avocado toast with feta, arugula and crushed red peppers.



We assumed Bloom, being so fresh to the scene and all, would still be flying under the radar. We assumed wrong. At 2 p.m. mid-week, every table but one was occupied. Customers were coming and going at a steady pace. It was great to see Bloom thriving because our first impression is this one's a keeper.



The space is minimalist, modern and bright. The service was warm and inviting — everyone walking through the door is greeted.



click to enlarge Bloom's interior space is warm and welcoming. Nick Reynolds



And speaking of lattes, Bloom’s latte lineup is deep. To name a few (this is just scratching the surface), try the "Dreamy" latte with vanilla, espresso, milk, cream and caramel drizzle; the "Judy Moody" (toffee crunch, caramel, espresso and milk), the pistachio (pistachio syrup, espresso and milk); or the strawberry matcha (matcha and strawberry milk).

click to enlarge The almond croissant at Bloom was heavenly. Nick Reynolds



We quick-scanned the menu and figured a simple almond croissant ($4.50) would hit the mark. Flaky and buttery on the outside and sweet (but not overly so) pillowy goodness in the middle. This perfectly executed pastry reached elite-tier croissant status for us. Yeah, it was that good.



If you’re within reasonable driving range and looking for something different from and better than your standard on every street corner national chain coffee shop, you should start right here.



