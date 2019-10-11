Happy Hour at Bitter End Is Anything But Bitter in Deep Ellum

The frozen margarita and frozen Malibu and Red Bull from Bitter End in Deep Ellum

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

As more bars continue to open in Deep Ellum, many members of the community are dreading the idea that the bars and venues that celebrate the neighborhood’s art and culture are being pushed out in favor of elevated restaurants and lounges.

Luckily, at Bitter End, guests can enjoy the company of friends and local creatives while filling up on reasonably priced cocktails and appetizers.

It’s nearly impossible to miss out on good happy hour deals at Bitter End. On most weekdays, happy hour at Bitter End takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. However, guests can enjoy all-day happy hour prices on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Bitter End Tacos, with plenty of green chile sauce Alex Gonzalez

Bitter End’s happy hour deals include $5 draft beers, $5 wells and $5 wines. In additional to traditional bar offerings, Bitter End’s happy hour includes $5 frozen signature cocktails, including the frozen watermelon margarita and the frozen Red Bull and Malibu.

Bitter End is working on developing a new happy hour menu, which will offer deals on small plates and plates. Previous happy hour offerings have included $1.50 oysters and $7 sliders.

While Bitter End doesn’t currently have any happy hour deals on food, they still offer hearty items at fairly reasonable prices.

For $10, guests can get a plate of eight juicy, bone-in chicken wings. The wings come in two flavors: buffalo hot or ginger-soy. We recommend ordering four of each. Another good choice are the Bitter End tacos ($12), a plate of three tacos that come slathered in a spicy, creamy green chile sauce, along with a side bowl containing limes, cilantro, jalapeño and onion, allowing the guest to garnish as they wish. Guests can choose beef, chicken or veggie tacos.

EXPAND Chicken wings Alex Gonzalez

If by chance, you can’t make it out on a Monday or Tuesday, Bitter End also offers an all-day happy hour on Thursday exclusively for cocktails. For $5, guests can enjoy traditional bar favorites, including a Moscow mule, a barrel-aged Old-Fashioned and a daiquiri.

No matter the time or day, you can easily find a good deal at Bitter End. Enjoy an elevated, artsy feel without worrying about the skyrocketing price of booze in Deep Ellum.

Bitter End, 2826 Elm St. (Deep Ellum). 214-792-9888.