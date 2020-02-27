 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Greek chicken and potatoesEXPAND
Greek chicken and potatoes
Alex Gonzalez

How Foxtrot Market Can Be a Frugal Instagram Fantasy

Alex Gonzalez | February 27, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Don’t be fooled by the bright, Instagram-friendly lighting, the ivory aesthetic and the shelves of wine. The new Foxtrot Market locations you’ve seen in Uptown and University Park are very much approachable. Sure, the idea of an “elevated” bodega may elicit a few eye-rolls, but Chicago-based Foxtrot, surprisingly, is an affordable one-stop shop.

Nearly everything on Foxtrot’s menu is $10 or less, including the chicken biscuit, which includes a boneless slab of Panko-crusted chicken, bread and butter pickles, and side of a spicy honey sauce ($6).

A smoothie bowl is a fine, sweet start to the morning.EXPAND
A smoothie bowl is a fine, sweet start to the morning.
Alex Gonzalez



Lighter, vegetarian options include the farro grain bowl, which is a zesty plate of chickpeas, brown rice, sprouts and avocado ($10). Need a sweet start to the day? Try the smoothie bowl, a blend of acai topped with dragonfruit, lychee, blueberries and granola ($10).

If you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner, try one of the boxed meals, such as the Greek chicken and potatoes, which come with a feta and artichoke salad topped with a Greek jus ($10).

Sure, there are plenty of stores in Dallas that offer prepared meals in boxes, but Foxtrot plates it extra elegantly. Also, if you’re feeling festive, Foxtrot has staff who will pair your plates with one of their many wines. All of those are curated by the company's sommelier, Dylan Melvin.

Fried chicken biscuitEXPAND
Fried chicken biscuit
Alex Gonzalez

In addition to being a great place to eat, you can also do much of your grocery shopping at Foxtrot.

They offer several grocery products, including eggs, fruits, vegetables, grains and lean meats. The prices aren’t grossly inflated, though you probably won’t find your favorite Doritos or Hostess pastries. They try to keep their selection fairly healthy.

There is also a section with Texas-brewed beers. If you don’t feel like stopping in, you can order groceries via the Foxtrot app and have them delivered to you in less than an hour.

Fancy to-gosEXPAND
Fancy to-gos
Alex Gonzalez

To complete the Instagram influencer fantasy, Foxtrot also has a section filled with self-care products, including candles, face masks, board games and soaps. Plus, the store could also operate as a stylish co-working space, with long, spacious tables and fast Wi-Fi. Yup, this place has everything you need to live lavishly ... while mostly remaining on a budget.

Foxtrot, 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave., University Park. Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to midnight Friday; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

