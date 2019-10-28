 


This Lower Greenville spot is good from the morning to the evening (but especially the latter when we can get cheap food).
This Lower Greenville spot is good from the morning to the evening (but especially the latter when we can get cheap food).
Tim Cox

$3 Chicken Biscuits Are a Welcome Late-Night Snack on Lower Greenville

Alex Gonzalez | October 28, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

After the 9-to-5 grind, driving through Dallas traffic is a nightmare. Especially when you’re hoping to get to your favorite bar in time before their happy hour ends.

Luckily for those who often struggle to crack that 3 to 7 p.m. window, Halcyon on Lower Greenville has drink and food deals going on until late in the night.

Halcyon is a coffee shop, a bar and a lounge all in one. They offer a variety of tea and coffee drinks, as well as cocktails and food.

Now, the food isn’t one’s typical idea of “bar food.” Most of Halcyon’s food is lighter, breakfast-oriented fare, such as avocado smooshed toast ($14) and a vegan Benedict ($11.95).

On Halcyon’s happy hour menu, guests can find lighter bites suitable for lunch and dinner. These include pimento grilled cheese ($5), pesto and sun-dried tomato toast ($5), a chicken quesadilla ($7) and more.

For beverages, guests can get $2 off all Texas beer and liquors, $2 off glasses of wine and $2 off specialty cocktails. Halcyon’s happy hour runs every day from 4 to 8 p.m. However, the good deals don’t end then.

Alex Gonzalez

Beginning at 8 p.m., Halcyon offers $3 chicken biscuits and $2 well drinks. The deal continues until closing time, so you can sit back, enjoy a live musical performance in the lounge or play any of the board games they have available inside.

The chicken in the chicken biscuit is thick and juicy, and it's covered with honey and Sriracha sauce. It pairs well with a blend of Nikolai vodka and lemonade, therefore, us Texans can enjoy our beloved fried chicken and lemonade knowing our money didn’t go toward an anti-LGBTQ organization (wink, wink).

Halcyon has a chill, laid-back atmosphere, where many guests simply come as they are, enjoy some coffee, food and cocktails, and chat amongst friends. With deals taking place at all hours of the evening, it’s no wonder why everyone at Halcyon seems so calm and relaxed.

Halcyon, 2900 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville).

