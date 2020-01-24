 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
$6 meatballs and a $4 glass of sangria can improve anyone's day.
$6 meatballs and a $4 glass of sangria can improve anyone's day.
Alex Gonzalez

Stay on Budget at Ravenna (Almost All Day Long)

Alex Gonzalez | January 24, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

A happy hour that starts in the morning and goes on for seven hours sounds like a pipe dream (if you don't have to work, anyway).

A little Italian joint in downtown has made this their reality. At Ravenna, guests can experience happy hour prices on weekdays between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Clearly a ploy to get people in the door, but hey, it works for some of us.

While Ravenna’s happy hour may be an anomaly from other bars and restaurants, this time frame offers convenience for people who work downtown.

Just got through a meeting that could’ve been an email? Treat yourself to a Negroni for your troubles.

Long day working with a difficult client? Decompress with a glass of sangria.

Ravenna is in a prime location of downtown Dallas.
Ravenna is in a prime location of downtown Dallas.
Alex Gonzalez

For drinks, Ravenna offers $5 Negronis and Peronis. House wines are available by the glass for $6 or by the bottle for $25. Guests can enjoy a sweet, fruity red or white sangria by the glass for $4 or by the pitcher for $20. For $7, the thick, creamy lemon sorbetini is an indulgent treat.

While the prices may be relatively low, Ravenna certainly doesn’t skimp on the food.

For just $6, you can get a plate of three gigantic meatballs slathered in a hearty marinara sauce and topped with big clumps of mozarella. Also available for $6 are the fried ravioli and the spinach and artichoke dip.

Sure, it's not the best Italian food you can get, by a long shot, but it's a decent price for sustenance.

After those long, draining workdays, you and your favorite colleagues can share a bottle of house wine and a pizza for only $35.

Ravenna, 115 S. Field St. (downtown)

