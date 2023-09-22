 Is Coco Ichibanya’s in Frisco Worth the Two Hour Wait? We Find Out | Dallas Observer
Coco Ichibanya’s Authentic Japanese Curry Is Now Available in Frisco

The hype surrounding Coco Ichibanya has been building for months, drawing long lines since its opening earlier this month. We stopped by to prove (or disprove) the buzz.
September 22, 2023
Coco Ichibanya is known for its authentic Japanese curry, still made with its original 2005 recipe.
Coco Ichibanya is known for its authentic Japanese curry, still made with its original 2005 recipe. Anisha Holla
Crowds of families, couples and solo diners gathered around Coco Ichibanya's new Frisco storefront this past weekend, all united by an ache to get a taste of one of Japan’s most acclaimed curry spots.

The Japanese restaurant's grand opening has been in the works for more than five months, a wait that — according to manager Mike Clark — was fueled by “unexpected shortages.” The delays have been difficult for more than 100 Google reviewers, who have racked up restless anticipation over the spot months before it finally opened its doors to the public.

But to the delight of curry lovers, curious Dallas foodies and those restless Google reviewers, Coco Ichibanya celebrated its soft opening on Sept. 5. It’s currently a two-hour wait just to get your foot in the door on weekends. But we decided to brave the crowds and prove (or disprove) the hype for ourselves.

The seating area is small, housing about 10 tables max. Whether it’s a preview of an intimate, family-style meal or an indication that the restaurant didn’t anticipate this much attention, a small dining space and limited staff mean long wait times. We suggest you come on a weekday afternoon to save yourself the wait.

Inside seating is rather limited, adding to wait times.
Anisha Holla
Once you're seated, it takes another 30 minutes or so to have your curry delivered to the table. The popular restaurant, with over 1,400 locations worldwide, is best known for its characteristically large plates of Japanese curry, which can be ordered with a spice level ranging from 1 to 24. All contain the same curry-and-rice base, differing only in toppings. Take your pick of proteins like fried chicken, thin-sliced beef or pork dumplings, complemented by additions like vegetable croquettes, chopped mushrooms or shredded cheese. A chef-curated and time-tested menu makes virtually any choice a good one.

The spot is popular for good reasons. Not only is the atmosphere warm and service friendly, but the food is good. Smooth in texture and thick in consistency, the curry melds well into the bed of plain white rice underneath. It’s served warm, making it a comforting accompaniment to crispy fried katsu, chopped vegetables or just about anything else you decide to dump on top. The portions aren’t too shabby, either. At least initially, order a couple of plates to share at the table. Quick service makes it easy to add to your order should your hunger persist.

And there's more than just rice and curry. French fries, which can be enhanced by garlic or baked cheese topping, are a popular choice. Coco Ichibanya’s nan is another well-received side dish: the fluffy round of buttermilk bread is crafted intentionally for curry-dipping. If you find yourself scraping at the bottom of your plate (as we did), an extra side of curry retails for $5.29.

Finish off your meal with a slice of cheesecake or custard pudding. Despite initial delays and long wait times, the quality of Coco Ichibanya’s food is what we think makes for long lines. Bring some patience, an appetite and a willingness to immerse yourself in the world of Japanese curry. Coco Ichinbanya is the place for it.

Coco Ichibanya, 9351 Warren Parkway, Frisco. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
