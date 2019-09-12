Dallas Recognized by Bon Appetit as Restaurant City of the Year

Khao Noodle Shop was one of many mentioned in Bon Appetit's article today, claiming Dallas as the 2019 restaurant city of the year.

The rest of the country is catching up with what Dallas Observer food critic Brian Reinhart has known for a while: Dallas is a destination for its food scene.

Bon Appetit has claimed it as such in an article posted today: Dallas, Texas, is the 2019 restaurant city of the year. In the feature, writer Hilary Cadigan goes through the various favorite stops we have access to every day by living in this city. And she does so by citing Reinhart as our “infinitely knowledgeable food critic.”

While we see restaurant names locals know to be excellent stops, this is an incredible day for Dallas restaurants.

Cadigan points to Petra and the Beast, Ceviche Oyster Bar, Macellaio, Reverlers Hall, Las Almas Rotas, Ruins, La Viuda Negra, Nori Handroll Bar, Jose, Jalisco Norte, Miriam Cocina Latina, Khao Noodle Shop, Midnight Rambler in the Joule, Sandwich Hag, DFW China Town, Bilad Bakery and BigDash.

Of course, Reinhart has called this for a while, and he helped Cadigan design the itinerary for her dining through Dallas.

“I’m so happy for Dallas,” he says. “We’ve been working so hard for so long to earn this kind of national acclaim, and it’s so darn satisfying to finally see it. I’m so happy to see all these deserving chefs and bar owners getting this love.”

We’re going to hear more from Reinhart about this news, but for now, we’re going to toast to Dallas.