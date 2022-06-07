Support Us

Dallas Observer's 12th Annual BrewFest Presale Tickets Are On Sale Now

June 7, 2022 10:00AM

We're baaaaack, with lots of lcoal beer.
The Dallas Observer is excited to announce our 12th annual BrewFest. This year's event will take place, once again, downtown in the shed at the Dallas Farmers Market on Sept. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. 

We recently swooned about the lush craft beer scene that has evolved in Dallas in just 10 years. Locally, the number of craft breweries went from two to 100 lickety-split; if it were a car it'd be a Bugatti.

To get a taste, grab exclusive presale tickets, which are on sale now, by using the promo code BREWFAN.

If you've yet to attend our BrewFest, it's an afternoon of beer samples from dozens of local breweries. Most have several different beers on tap to choose from. Plus there's swag to grab, snacks to be had, a DJ and various vendors showing off their goods. It's always a good time.
click to enlarge Grab your craft beer crew. - ASG PHOTO
Grab your craft beer crew.
ASG Photo
General admission tickets are $35 each and include 12 2-ounce beer samples from literally hundreds of options. Additional sample cards are available for purchase at the event.

VIP tickets are $69 each and allow for early access at 2 p.m., access to a VIP area (with private bathrooms), 12 2-ounce samples, along with complimentary liquor samples. The VIP area also has complimentary food, which last year included Hutchins BBQ, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken and Hawaiian Bros.

Snag these presale tickets now, as prices will increase. Don't forget to use the promo code BREWFAN.

The full list of craft breweries attending the event is still a work in progress, but so far we have many of our local favorites. See the full list as of now below:

Manhattan Project Beer Co.
Texas Ale Project
SONIC Hard Seltzer
Panther Island Brewing
On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
Hopfusion Ale Works
Locust Cider
Siren Rock Brewing Co.
Steam Theory Brewing Company
Great Raft Brewing
Turning Point Beer
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
Kingsville Brewery
Pegasus City Brewery
NoCoast Beer Co.
Shannon Brewing Co.
Hop and Sting Brewing Company
Martin House Brewing Co.
Peticolas Brewing Company
Pathfinder Brewery
Division Brewing
Westlake Brewing Company
