Presale Starts Today for Iron Fork, Dallas' Biggest Foodie Event

Iron Fork is a Dallas foodie paradise. Thousands of hungry visitors dine on unlimited bites from Dallas restaurants while meeting chefs and sipping wine and cocktails, but the event includes a fun twist: a live cooking competition that pits two Dallas chefs against each other in a real-time cook-off using surprise ingredients.

This year's Dallas Observer Iron Fork takes over Centennial Hall at Fair Park from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Take a look at the restaurants that have signed on so far, with many more to come: