Dallas Observer's Iron Fork returns on May 1.
Melissa Hennings

Presale Starts Today for Iron Fork, Dallas' Biggest Foodie Event

Beth Rankin | January 30, 2019 | 4:00am
Iron Fork is a Dallas foodie paradise. Thousands of hungry visitors dine on unlimited bites from Dallas restaurants while meeting chefs and sipping wine and cocktails, but the event includes a fun twist: a live cooking competition that pits two Dallas chefs against each other in a real-time cook-off using surprise ingredients.

This year's Dallas Observer Iron Fork takes over Centennial Hall at Fair Park from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Take a look at the restaurants that have signed on so far, with many more to come:

Empire Baking Company
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
Fresh Art Foodie
Go Loco Street Tacos
Great One Cookie Co.
Henry's Homemade Ice Cream
Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats
Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
Kookie Haven
Mozzarella Company
Norma's Café
Old Town Creamery
Sandwich Hag
Stirr
Trompo
V-Eats Modern Vegan
Vidorra

Want tickets? Of course you do. Get in on the action early during presale, which starts at 10 a.m. today — all you gotta do is use the promo code IRONFORK to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Feb. 4.

General admission tickets ($35) get you unlimited food samples alongside beer, wine and cocktails (alcohol is included in the ticket price). VIP tickets ($65) include entry into the event an hour early and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices will increase as the event draws near, so grab tickets soon. You'll find more info at Iron Fork's website

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

