Presale Starts Today for Iron Fork, Dallas' Biggest Foodie Event

Iron Fork is a Dallas foodie paradise. Thousands of hungry visitors dine on unlimited bites from Dallas restaurants while meeting chefs and sipping wine and cocktails, but the event includes a fun twist: a live cooking competition that pits two Dallas chefs against each other in a real-time cook-off using surprise ingredients.
This year's Dallas Observer Iron Fork takes over Centennial Hall at Fair Park from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Take a look at the restaurants that have signed on so far, with many more to come:
Empire Baking Company
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
Fresh Art Foodie
Go Loco Street Tacos
Great One Cookie Co.
Henry's Homemade Ice Cream
Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats
Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
Kookie Haven
Mozzarella Company
Norma's Café
Old Town Creamery
Sandwich Hag
Stirr
Trompo
V-Eats Modern Vegan
Vidorra
Want tickets? Of course you do. Get in on the action early during presale, which starts at 10 a.m. today — all you gotta do is use the promo code IRONFORK to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Feb. 4.
General admission tickets ($35) get you unlimited food samples alongside beer, wine and cocktails (alcohol is included in the ticket price). VIP tickets ($65) include entry into the event an hour early and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.
Ticket prices will increase as the event draws near, so grab tickets soon. You'll find more info at Iron Fork's website.
