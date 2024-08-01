 Dallas Pop-Up, Aguasal, Brings Caribbean Cuisine to Lower Greenville | Dallas Observer
Aguasal Pop-Up at Rye Is a Cruise Through the Caribbean (on Lower Greenville)

Rye’s Mexican-Caribbean concept-testing pop-up, Aguasal, will be gone by Labor Day. Read why you should make haste.
August 1, 2024
The Yucatan steak here is a showstopper.
If you’re looking for Lower Greenville’s lauded restaurant and bar Rye, it’s on vacation. In its place is Aguasal, a resort-inspired pop-up that’s unlike any other.

Aguasal, a Mexican-Caribbean restaurant spot, opened June 18 and will run through Labor Day.

Aguasal is a water-testing soft launch of a site slated to open in McKinney later this year. Much like Rye, Aguasal is well thought out.

The Observer was invited to visit the concept-testing pop-up for dinner on July 21, halfway into its residency.

As with most pop-ups, there are props. A teal-and-white inflated float signals bustling Lower Greenville visitors of Aguasal’s presence. There’s a flamingo too.

Inside, vacation-inspired trinkets like beach balls and surfboards are sprinkled among Rye’s gold-rimmed mirrors. The seasonal enhancements are fun, but the star of the show is the menu.

Aguasal’s dives into the Caribbean and the Gulf with authentic robust flavors.
Rye is known for its locally sourced seasonal menu. The restaurant puts a creative spin on small plates, and Aguasal is no different.

The menu is a gastronomical cruise through the Caribbean. There are Honduran cream, Cuban mojo, Jamaican jerk, Venezuelan pernil, and Yucatán and Bahamian spices. Each spice is handpicked to depict a region of the Caribbean and Gulf Coast. The result is a reimagination of classics.

The Aguasal experience naturally begins with agua sal: coconut water, lime, sodium and seaweed mix to create a refreshing palate-cleansing.
Old Fashioned Vacation.
The signature drink cocktail menu begins fruit forward with a Mamajuana Sangria Spritz ($13). Medicinal roots and bark shine through the cocktail with the sweet aftertaste of honey. For something stronger go with an Old Fashioned Vacation ($14), served with your choice of bourbon, rye or mezcal. Tropical bitters make it a vacation. The mezcal version is smooth and balanced.

Happy hour is every afternoon and after 10:30 p.m. on weekend nights. Signature cocktails aren’t on the happy hour menu, but a mojito, Cuba libre, dark and stormy, paloma, and daiquiris are. The happy hour food menu includes discounted shareables like coconut fried cheese ($6), four pieces of Oaxaca cheese with shredded coconut, Panko bread crumbs, curry powder, chili powder and dehydrated coconut milk.
Bahamian deviled eggs are crowned with rye mustard seeds and a brown-butter crumble.
The Bahamian deviled eggs ($5 during happy hour, $8 otherwise) are an experience. Maybe it's the truffle oil that shines through the hot mustard, or it could be the chive, shallot and crispy onions, but our money is on the rye mustard seeds and a brown-butter crumble that makes this otherwise simple appetizer pause-worthy.

Perfectly charred pork belly with a subtle, yet complementary Jamaican slaw make the mojo pork belly lettuce wraps ($13) a can’t-miss. The pork shines through every bite of crunchy butter lettuce boats and slaw.

The dinner menu highlights different regions. There are plates for Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The latter is showcased through a plate of plump grilled shrimp, buttery garlic sauce, roasted vegetables and mofongo, and fried plantains ($24).
Yucatan-crusted hanger steak.
The Yucatán-crusted hanger steak ($32) is an overlooked showstopper, according to our server. We agreed. The flavorful 8-ounce Akaushi hanger steak with a pungent Mexican chimichurri is perfect. The plate is served with polcanes, masa fritters usually found in Yucatan markets, and your choice of a side. We opted for the tangy Jamaican vegetable escovitch and added a side of queso mac with an exquisite cheese pull.

If you drink your dessert, the Espresso to San Juan is a delight. The banana espresso martini is a fruity spin on Dallas’ beloved cocktail.
A sweet tamale is filled with strawberry.
Don’t overlook the dessert tamale. Sweet tamales are a common holiday staple in Mexican homes, but they're not often seen on Dallas menus. Aguasal’s is a strawberry corn tamale filled with berry compote. The delicate sweetness sits at the tip of your tongue. The accompanying coconut-cashew key lime foam is game-changing. The combination’s contradicting textures and tastes set off fireworks.

If you can’t choose one plate, remember there’s a “resort-style” all-you-can-eat brunch on the weekends ($35 for adults and $20 for kids up to 11). For a night cap, stop next door Apothecary's Alice in Wonderland pop-up. It's one of our top 100 bars.

There's five weeks left of this interest-piquing concept before it treks 30-plus miles up north. A permanent opening date is to be determined.

Aguasal, 1920 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville). Tuesday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 3–10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday brunch, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
