Aguasal Pop-Up at Rye Is a Cruise Through the Caribbean (on Lower Greenville)

If you’re looking for Lower Greenville’s lauded restaurant and bar Rye, it’s on vacation. In its place is Aguasal, a resort-inspired pop-up that’s unlike any other.
Aguasal, a Mexican-Caribbean restaurant spot, opened June 18 and will run through Labor Day.
Aguasal is a water-testing soft launch of a site slated to open in McKinney later this year. Much like Rye, Aguasal is well thought out.
The Observer was invited to visit the concept-testing pop-up for dinner on July 21, halfway into its residency.
As with most pop-ups, there are props. A teal-and-white inflated float signals bustling Lower Greenville visitors of Aguasal’s presence. There’s a flamingo too.
Inside, vacation-inspired trinkets like beach balls and surfboards are sprinkled among Rye’s gold-rimmed mirrors. The seasonal enhancements are fun, but the star of the show is the menu.
Aguasal’s dives into the Caribbean and the Gulf with authentic robust flavors.
Rye is known for its locally sourced seasonal menu. The restaurant puts a creative spin on small plates, and Aguasal is no different.
The menu is a gastronomical cruise through the Caribbean. There are Honduran cream, Cuban mojo, Jamaican jerk, Venezuelan pernil, and Yucatán and Bahamian spices. Each spice is handpicked to depict a region of the Caribbean and Gulf Coast. The result is a reimagination of classics.
The Aguasal experience naturally begins with agua sal: coconut water, lime, sodium and seaweed mix to create a refreshing palate-cleansing.
Happy hour is every afternoon and after 10:30 p.m. on weekend nights. Signature cocktails aren’t on the happy hour menu, but a mojito, Cuba libre, dark and stormy, paloma, and daiquiris are. The happy hour food menu includes discounted shareables like coconut fried cheese ($6), four pieces of Oaxaca cheese with shredded coconut, Panko bread crumbs, curry powder, chili powder and dehydrated coconut milk.
Perfectly charred pork belly with a subtle, yet complementary Jamaican slaw make the mojo pork belly lettuce wraps ($13) a can’t-miss. The pork shines through every bite of crunchy butter lettuce boats and slaw.
The dinner menu highlights different regions. There are plates for Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The latter is showcased through a plate of plump grilled shrimp, buttery garlic sauce, roasted vegetables and mofongo, and fried plantains ($24).
If you drink your dessert, the Espresso to San Juan is a delight. The banana espresso martini is a fruity spin on Dallas’ beloved cocktail.
If you can’t choose one plate, remember there’s a “resort-style” all-you-can-eat brunch on the weekends ($35 for adults and $20 for kids up to 11). For a night cap, stop next door Apothecary's Alice in Wonderland pop-up. It's one of our top 100 bars.
There's five weeks left of this interest-piquing concept before it treks 30-plus miles up north. A permanent opening date is to be determined.
Aguasal, 1920 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville). Tuesday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 3–10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday brunch, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.