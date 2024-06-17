Rye To Transform Into Tropical Escape This Summer. Here's a Peek.

The restaurant and bar Rye is one our favorite spots on Lower Greenville. Last year Rye landed on our Top 100 Restaurants thanks to its "smart combinations that encourage discussion between flavorful bites." We're particularly partial to a funny little Icelandic hot dog that uses traditional Danish rye bread and a Wagyu beef sausage.
Well, this summer they're flipping the script and going more White Lotus.
Rye is taking a summer siesta and transforming into Aguasal, a Mexican-Caribbean restaurant serving dinner during the week with plates of arepas, mojo pork belly lettuce wraps and coconut fried shrimp. The real fun, however, is brunch service on the weekends, which will be "resort style." With a 90-minute reservation, guests can look forward to as many plates from the kitchen as they can muster. And, yes, that includes bottomless mimosas. The charge is $35 for adults and $20 for kids (ages 11 and up).
“We felt like this summer was the perfect time to change things up for a bit," explains owner Tanner Agar in a press release.
As usual, drinks have clever names and pack a punch: The Mamajuana Sangria Spritz is a Dominican aphrodisiac with wine, honey, medicinal roots and barks. The I'm Your Trinidaddy and Bananas in Pajamas are so fun that you don't even care what they're made of. Let's order them all.
But this new experience also serves another purpose: It's a sneak peek at Agar's new restaurant, slated to open in downtown McKinney later this year.
This tropical paradise on Lower Greenville will open on June 18. Below is a peek at some new dishes and drinks.