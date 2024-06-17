 Dallas Restaurant Rye Takes on Tropical Resort Theme for Summer | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Rye To Transform Into Tropical Escape This Summer. Here's a Peek.

Rye, a favorite spot on Lower Greenville, is taking the summer off to go more White Lotus.
June 17, 2024
The Not Not a Cuban is made with mojo pork belly, bacon and Swiss and Mexican-pepper cheese.
The Not Not a Cuban is made with mojo pork belly, bacon and Swiss and Mexican-pepper cheese. Samantha Marie Photography
Share this:
The restaurant and bar Rye is one our favorite spots on Lower Greenville. Last year Rye landed on our Top 100 Restaurants thanks to its "smart combinations that encourage discussion between flavorful bites." We're particularly partial to a funny little Icelandic hot dog that uses traditional Danish rye bread and a Wagyu beef sausage.

Well, this summer they're flipping the script and going more White Lotus.

Rye is taking a summer siesta and transforming into Aguasal, a Mexican-Caribbean restaurant serving dinner during the week with plates of arepas, mojo pork belly lettuce wraps and coconut fried shrimp. The real fun, however, is brunch service on the weekends, which will be "resort style." With a 90-minute reservation, guests can look forward to as many plates from the kitchen as they can muster. And, yes, that includes bottomless mimosas. The charge is $35 for adults and $20 for kids (ages 11 and up).

“We felt like this summer was the perfect time to change things up for a bit," explains owner Tanner Agar in a press release.

As usual, drinks have clever names and pack a punch: The Mamajuana Sangria Spritz is a Dominican aphrodisiac with wine, honey, medicinal roots and barks. The I'm Your Trinidaddy and Bananas in Pajamas are so fun that you don't even care what they're made of. Let's order them all.

But this new experience also serves another purpose: It's a sneak peek at Agar's new restaurant, slated to open in downtown McKinney later this year.

This tropical paradise on Lower Greenville will open on June 18. Below is a peek at some new dishes and drinks.



click to enlarge
A tasty arepas sampler.
Samantha Marie Photography
click to enlarge
The Oops, I Dropped My Ice Cream has rum cake and edible sand and rocks.
Samantha Marie Photography
click to enlarge
What kind of nation are we without avocado toast?
Samantha Marie Photography
click to enlarge
Mojo pork lettuce wraps.
Samantha Marie Photography
click to enlarge
A whole fish comes wrapped in banana leaves.
Samantha Marie Photography
click to enlarge Coconut fried shrimp
Coconut fried shrimp is coated in panko bread crumbs and a curry powder.
Samantha Marie Photography
click to enlarge
Banana in Pajamas comes with a frothy whipping coconut cream.
Samantha Marie Photography
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Openings & Closings

Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

Food & Drink News

Update: Dallas Grocery Store Sets World-Record For Largest Avocado Display

By Danielle Beller
KANVAS and Uchiko Open and Latest Restaurant Roundup, Akira Black Closes

Openings & Closings

KANVAS and Uchiko Open and Latest Restaurant Roundup, Akira Black Closes

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation