Dallas Restaurants Are All In on Nickelodeon's Krabby Patty Kollab

From Oct. 8 through Oct. 27, certain restaurants, chefs and celebrities will showcase their culinary skills by offering fans the chance to taste a range of dishes inspired by the highly coveted secret recipe in Bikini Bottom. In addition to burgers, interpretations include dumplings, falafel, doughnuts, ice cream and more.
More than 250 restaurants are participating in the square bottom cook-off, including Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto, London and Mexico City.
Here are the Dallas restaurants that will be serving their re-imagined Krabby Patties:
- Wendy's
- Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
- Cris and John
- Hat Creek Burger Company
- Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie
- Lubbies Bagels
- OOMI
- Starship Bagels
On Instagram, they shared their dessert Krabby Patty: a pineapple "patty," crêpe "lettuce," strawberry mousse "tomato," pastry cream "cheese" and ganache "mayo" squished between two vanilla sponge "buns." On the side are puff pastry fries and strawberry "ketchup."
Wendy's is at the forefront of the collab as all locations across the U.S. will offer their own Krabby Patty Kollab burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty® through early November. So if you're not close to any of these business in Dallas, you can still be part of the collaboration.
Since launching in 1999, Spongebob SquarePants' nonsensical universe has become one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount's history. The cartoon has been seen in over 180 markets, translated in more than 30 languages and averages 90 million viewers every quarter.
Paramount and Nickelodeon are also rolling out more specials slated for the show's 25th anniversary, such as one-of-a-kind location-based experiences, exclusive consumer products, games and first-to-market partnerships like what we're seeing with local Dallas businesses.
An anniversary special, SpongeBob SquarePants "Kreepaway Kamp" will premier on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.