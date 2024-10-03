 The Dallas Restaurants Joining Nickelodeon's Krabby Patty Kollab | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Restaurants Are All In on Nickelodeon's Krabby Patty Kollab

Now, finally, we can all taste the Krabby Patty formula ... for a limited time.
October 3, 2024
The Krabby Patty is happening IRL.
The Krabby Patty is happening IRL. Nickelodeon
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Twenty-five years ago, SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook. Now, to celebrate the sponge's landmark anniversary in Bikini Bottom, Nickelodeon and Paramount are bringing dishes inspired by the beloved Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time.

From Oct. 8 through Oct. 27, certain restaurants, chefs and celebrities will showcase their culinary skills by offering fans the chance to taste a range of dishes inspired by the highly coveted secret recipe in Bikini Bottom. In addition to burgers, interpretations include dumplings, falafel, doughnuts, ice cream and more.
More than 250 restaurants are participating in the square bottom cook-off, including Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto, London and Mexico City.

Here are the Dallas restaurants that will be serving their re-imagined Krabby Patties:
  • Wendy's
  • Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop
  • Cris and John
  • Hat Creek Burger Company
  • Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie
  • Lubbies Bagels
  • OOMI
  • Starship Bagels
We've already gotten a little sneak preview from one of the businesses, Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie.

On Instagram, they shared their dessert Krabby Patty: a pineapple "patty," crêpe "lettuce," strawberry mousse "tomato," pastry cream "cheese" and ganache "mayo" squished between two vanilla sponge "buns." On the side are puff pastry fries and strawberry "ketchup."

Wendy's is at the forefront of the collab as all locations across the U.S. will offer their own Krabby Patty Kollab burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty® through early November. So if you're not close to any of these business in Dallas, you can still be part of the collaboration.

Since launching in 1999, Spongebob SquarePants' nonsensical universe has become one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount's history. The cartoon has been seen in over 180 markets, translated in more than 30 languages and averages 90 million viewers every quarter.

Paramount and Nickelodeon are also rolling out more specials slated for the show's 25th anniversary, such as one-of-a-kind location-based experiences, exclusive consumer products, games and first-to-market partnerships like what we're seeing with local Dallas businesses.

An anniversary special, SpongeBob SquarePants "Kreepaway Kamp" will premier on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
Vector Brewing Now Serving Breakfast (Plus a Heavenly Cinnamon Roll)

First Look

Vector Brewing Now Serving Breakfast (Plus a Heavenly Cinnamon Roll)

By Danielle Beller
Sorry Big Tex, Big Pig Is the Real Hero of the State Fair

State Fair of Texas

Sorry Big Tex, Big Pig Is the Real Hero of the State Fair

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
McDonald's 'Boo Buckets' Earn Boos From Adult Fans

Food & Drink News

McDonald's 'Boo Buckets' Earn Boos From Adult Fans

By Carly May Gravley
Hold Your Wings: Hattie B's New Oak Lawn Location Opens Today

Openings & Closings

Hold Your Wings: Hattie B's New Oak Lawn Location Opens Today

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation