De Ra Coffee Serves Arabic Pastries, Handcrafted Coffee and Pink Tea

Bright lights, wooden tones and unlimited whiffs of freshly brewed coffee are just some of what gives De Ra Coffee its inviting glow. Pronounced “Dee-Rah,” the shop’s name is a witty nod to the word for “hometown” used in Saudi Arabia, where owner Bassam Khalaf grew up. The decor, beverage menu and pastry selection follow suit, all inspired by bold Middle Eastern flavors, ingredients and a passion for coffee.
“I had to take some business classes first to learn how to run a coffee shop,” Khalaf recalls. “It wasn’t easy. We definitely ran into some challenges at the beginning.”
Regardless, Khalaf’s and his Plano coffee shop remain unfazed. The Saudi owner plans to open about 10 more De Ra locations in the next few years, all serving the same Middle Eastern coffee and pastries that have delighted Plano locals over the last eight months.
But the shop's most notable drink (in flavor and aesthetic) might be the Kashmiri chai. Inspired by the flavors of Kashmir, the tea is tinted a dusty pink color, topped with pistachio crumbles that mingle nicely on the tongue and has an unexpectedly foamy tea base.
The pastries here arguably outshine the drinks. The basbousa — a popular Middle Eastern sweet — is a syrupy semolina cake that’s been soaked lightly in coffee and topped with coconut flakes. Date cakes topped with butterscotch glaze and mini cheesecakes garnished with shredded phyllo dough add extra appeal to the bakery case. For hungrier visitors, De Ra even has a full kitchen. Ask for a juicy shawarma wrap to eat in or take home. A side of fries or spiced rice (depending on the day) elevates a flavorful dish.
De Ra Coffee, 2320 Los Rios Blvd. No. 101, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. – midnight.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.