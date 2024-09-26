First Look: Everything Madeleine in Historic Downtown Carrollton

Historic Downtown Carrollton has more to offer than a gazebo, cluttered antique shops and a '50s-era movie theater space; recent years have seen an explosion in mixed-use development that includes trendy living spaces, boutique shops and restaurants including Babe’s, Cane Rosso and Twisted Root, all conveniently located near an aerial DART Green Line station and plenty of free parking.
Everything Madeleine, a pastry boutique that recently had its grand opening and serves up several varieties of fresh madeleines, those little small cakes baked in shell-shaped pans.
Moo Dae Po Korean BBQ and Brian’s Coffee Roasters, Park was able to open a physical storefront in August that churns out a plethora of flavors and types of madeleines, some with filling and some without, some glazed, some traditional and some unique, along with croissants, crookies, canelés, teas, coffees and even cute little vanilla teddy bears.
Flavors include injeolmi, black sesame, horchata, lemon, matcha macadamia, Earl Gray, strawberry, vanilla, milky, pistachio, hazelnut, dark chocolate, cappuccino and banana, but Park is adding different types all the time. We could have easily ordered one of everything, but we pretended to be adults and limited ourselves to a half-dozen.
If it continues to make her happy and we get some scrumptious madeleines, we hope she never stops.
1105 Vandergriff Drive, No. 3103, Carrollton. Wednesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.