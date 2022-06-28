First Look: A Trip to the Mediterranean at Darna in Plano

With inflation, most of us can only dream of traveling to the Mediterranean this summer. The good news is that a new exotic destination has just landed in Plano, and for those looking to experience an international smorgasbord, Darna Mediterranean Market should be on the list of places to visit soon.
Located in the Legacy West development, Darna is a large open-concept market, restaurant, bar and bakery all in one. In front is an outdoor patio area with about 10 tables and umbrellas for those days when the temperature is bearable.
At the full-service bar they have signature cocktails that enhance the Mediterranean theme. We recommend the Turkish Coffee-Tini ($12) or Marrakesh margarita ($15). While there are domestic options available, most of the wines and beer are from Mediterranean countries.
The restaurant staff is friendly and quick to offer explanations or recommendations. Focaccia and pita bread with extra-virgin olive oil is complimentary. To start, try the lamb ragu hummus ($14), loaded with ground lamb and topped with crispy pita chips, pickled onions, blistered tomatoes, saffron yogurt, pomegranate seeds, toasted pine nuts and two pats of Moroccan butter with micro greens on top. Although this dish is great for sharing, it could easily be a meal by itself.
For a main entrée, the Iskandar kofta kebab ($23) is a great choice, and the presentation of this dish is Instagram-worthy. The bottom of the dish has a buttery tomato sauce that is topped with a combination of seasonal vegetables (zucchini and squash), herbed focaccia bread, shishito peppers and blistered tomatoes. Four pieces of kofta (about 2-inches each) are laid on top with a warm yogurt drizzle. If we ordered it again, the only change we would make would be to have it cooked a little less than well-done, which can be a hard thing to do when cooking skewers on an open flame.
Darna Mediterranean Market, 7700 Windrose Ave. (Plano) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.