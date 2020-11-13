First Look: Bar-Ranch Is a New Gem for Downtown Plano

Hot off the butcher block is a concept boasting duality in downtown Plano. By day, Bar-Ranch Steak Co. is a quaint little butcher shop where you can grab a sandwich and a beer for lunch. But by night, it's transformed into a luxury steakhouse.

Bar-Ranch, located in the former spot of Dude, Sweet Chocolate in Plano, has no signage, besides a large painted logo in the window. From far away, you may not be able to point it out, but while walking along 15th Street, you certainly won’t miss the large cuts of aged meats in the window.

EXPAND Aging meats on display. Alex Gonzalez

The restaurant is owned by Lane Rainwater, who has been a resident of downtown Plano for two years. Rainwater says choosing downtown Plano to open Bar-Ranch was “more or less a spur-of-the-moment thing” as the space became available.

“Initially, I wanted it to be primarily a butcher shop,” Rainwater says, “but the restaurant concept just kind of fell into it.”

For lunch, the USDA prime rib steak sliders make for quick and filling bites ($13 for two). These little burgers consist of thinly sliced USDA prime rib-eye topped with a gooey brie, a balsamic-cranberry sauce and dried cranberries. For an extra $3, they come served with a side of Parmesan-truffle fries.

Other lunch options include the wagyu strip steak with chimichurri, grilled over pecan wood and oak ($17).

Three nights out of the week, guests can enjoy a lovely dinner, serenaded by an in-house piano player. Charcuterie boards with sharp blue and cheddar cheese, jams and berries make for fun shareables (with your household) as you drink cabernet and listen to some calming piano tunes.

“Every decision we’ve made has been kind of in reaction to something that happened,” Rainwater says. “When we started doing dinners, I wasn’t sure if we were going to do a charcuterie-slash-jazz bar on the weekends or private-dining events.”

EXPAND Prime rib sliders with Parmesan-truffle fries. Alex Gonzalez

The 36-ounce Akaushi wagyu rib-eye makes for a good dinner for two ($95). The team does all the cutting for you, so all you’ll have to do is eat. For sides, get the sauteed mushrooms with wagyu bacon — yes, you read that right, wagyu bacon. You’ll inhale these mushrooms and still want more of them afterward.

With Bar-Ranch, Rainwater hopes his restaurant becomes a favorite among steak connoisseurs in Dallas-Fort Worth. He hopes this hidden downtown Plano spot will be a differing choice among the city’s numerous restaurants.

“I decided if we were going to [open Bar-Ranch,] we might as well try to be on par or give something a little bit different with what's already available in Dallas,” Rainwater says, “because Dallas has such amazing steakhouses and chefs and everything. So we're going to try to do something a little bit different.”

Bar-Ranch Steak Company, 1016 E. 15th St., Plano. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.