DelCiano Serves Up Authentic Filipino Fare and Karaoke in South Arlington

Dallas is one of the largest U.S. cities by population (ninth overall). Fortunately, with big numbers come big choices, at least in the culinary department. It’s amazing to see North Texas evolve into a smorgasbord of traditional foods birthed from every corner of the planet.
Filipino Americans now make up the third-largest community of Asian Americans in the U.S., behind Chinese Americans and Indian Americans. Filipino dining establishments are being built along with the usual suspects of Thai and Chinese restaurants. In 2020, D Magazine wrote about the "barrage of Filipino pop-ups in Dallas."
One restaurant making strides to be the go-to place for the savory cuisine of the South Pacific is DelCiano, located just off U.S. 287 where Arlington ends and Mansfield begins. The restaurant sits in a shopping center alongside an Albertsons. From the outside, it looks small, but there is plenty of indoor dining, a full-size bar and a karaoke stage.
Pinoy or Filipino cuisine is as diverse as the 7,000 islands that make up The Philippines. Pinoy use to be a term to describe Filipinos who traveled to the U.S., but now it's a term of endearment that encapsulates all Filipinos domestic or abroad. Although the region has variations of cuisine, there were a few popular dishes we were told we must try.
The dinner entrées are a bit pricey, but there are lunch portions for $9.99. There's also an option for a family meal for $56.99, which comes with three entrées and unlimited rice.
The adobo ($15.99) needed no additions or introductions. The pork was tender and utterly delicious. Filipino adobo is different from the adobos in Latin countries. In the Philippines, it is a method to both preserve and marinate the meat using vinegar and soy sauce, imparting a delectable tang and umami flavor. That flavor profile of vinegar seems to be a trend in Pinoy cuisine. The hint of sweetness brought out the flavors of the meat, and eating with fluffy steamed white rice made this a well-rounded meal by itself.
The server said level five heat would make us break a sweat, but if you are an avid hedonistic heat lover, five is not bad at all. It’s easy to see this is a drunk night favorite. The spicy, greasy, salty combination probably gives you the illusion that you are OK to drive. It would be great to see an American version of this on top of French fries.
It might be a while before we see a great number of Filipino restaurants, partly because of the slow-cooking methods it takes to prepare these South Pacific flavors. But it's definitely worth the wait.
DelCiano Pinoy Cuisine, 6320 U.S. 287 Frontage Road, Arlington. Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday.