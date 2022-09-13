First Look: The Great American Hero Reopens in its New Digs

click to enlarge The new building is at Skillman and Northwest Highway. Doyle Rader

click to enlarge The Italian ($8.99) on focaccia Doyle Rader

click to enlarge The wooden booths came over from the old location. Doyle Rader

Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson garnered a lot of attention — and praise — when they stepped in to buy Great American Hero last year, keeping the beloved Dallas sandwich shop from closing its doors for good. However, they knew they could not call the colorful building on Lemmon Avenue home forever.Great American Hero served its last sandwich on Lemmon in late August and reopened in its new location near Skillman Street and Northwest Highway in early September. While the yellows, pinks and blues that defined the brand for decades are gone, the sandwiches and other items made from fresh ingredients remain.On a recent visit, the eager staff greeted us when we walked in and handed us a yellow paper menu. It is reminiscent of the original menu, curated by former owner Dominick Oliverie, and it's extensive.There are 31 different sandwiches to choose from on a variety of bread options: French, focaccia, red pepper parmesan ciabatta, whole wheat, nine-grain wheat, jalapeno cheese, sourdough white and gluten-free. If you prefer wraps, there are three kinds: garlic and herb, spinach and tomato basil. Also on the menu: salad, hummus, nachos, soup, chili, cookies and other sweets.It is hard to pass on a classic like the No. 1, The Italian for $8.99. Pick your bread of choice and get it “Jersey Style.” Or go with the Hero’s Club, No. 11, for $9.47. Make it a combo with a bag of chips and a large drink for an additional $3.92. Then grab a seat and enjoy every bite of nostalgia that follows.The flavors are beautifully familiar, right down to the crunch of the shredded lettuce, with smells that delight the olfactory sense. It's exactly what has kept generations of hungry patrons coming back for more.“We hope to deliver the same quality and consistency as always,” Cox says via text. “We have multiple locations in the works, so we want to make sure things are the same no matter where you go.”While Great American Hero may be in new digs that once housed a Del Taco and Captain D’s, it has kept some of the charm of the original Lemmon Avenue store. They still serve the sandwiches on white paper plates carried on blue plastic trays. The wooden booths are from the Lemmon location, sanded down and refinished.There will be a couple of new additions as well. Cox says a full-service coffee and espresso bar is in the works, along with a breakfast menu. Both will be available starting in early October, around the time of the shop's official grand opening.Until then, Dallasites looking to sate their sandwich cravings can dine in or drive-thru Great American Hero at the new location. Online ordering is also available through Door Dash and Uber Eats. Great American Hero’s branding and aesthetics may have changed, but its food continues to be what diners have expected and enjoyed since 1974.