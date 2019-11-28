Kotta Sushi Brings Funky Rolls to The Union Dallas

Some innovative ingredient combinations might grace the menu at Kotta Sushi Lounge’s Dallas location, but there’s nothing new about the restaurant itself.

Kotta Sushi Lounge has been in Frisco for more than 10 years. So when the opportunity arose for owner Ken Kim to expand to an area — The Union Dallas — that has been turning heads, he jumped. The result? A sushi spot that sticks out in a small sea of restaurants, offering flavorful options.

Kim opened his very first sushi restaurant in 2001 in Portland, Maine. Almost 20 years later, his expertise shines through Kotta from the ambiance to the staff and down to the menu items.

Starting your meal with a cocktail is a must. The Never Enough Thyme features Haku Japanese vodka, lemon, thyme, blueberry reduction and ginger beer ($10). If you're looking for something on the dark side (and a bit adventurous), try the Matcha Julep with Maker’s Mark bourbon, matcha and mint ($12). No Derby hat needed.

EXPAND Matcha Julep, Shiso Southside, Never Enough Thyme, Golden Skyline cocktails Kotta Sushi Lounge

The sushi rolls are just as intricate as the drinks. The Lahaina boasts tuna, yellowtail, avocado, mango, daikon, yamagobo (Japanese pickled burdock root) wrapped in cucumber and topped with seasoned diced salmon and Japanese mint leaf ($21). Another favorite can easily be the French roll with shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber and avocado inside topped with tuna ($18). To kick it up a notch on the fancy meter, the French is served with truffle oil.

Kotta’s sushi and sashimi menu has options ranging from tuna and squid, to fatty tuna and sea urchin. And they’re serving fresh seafood (not that we expect it any other way), imported daily from regions around the world, including Japan, Scotland and Norway.

So whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite (Kotta has happy hour and a late night menu), or linger over dinner, Kotta Sushi Lounge shouldn't disappoint.

Kotta Sushi Lounge, 2301 N. Akard St. (Harwood District). Open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.