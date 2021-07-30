First Look: Music and Asian Cuisine Collide at Wok Star

Even the cocktails take inspiration from music; all of their signature drinks reference classic Top 40 hits. There’s the sweet I’m Too Sexy made with Deep Eddy lime vodka, Malibu watermelon rum, lime soda and grenadine, adorably topped with an arrangement of Sour Patch kids ($13). A more groovy concoction is the Uptown Funk made with rum, Cristal, blood orange liqueur, lime and pineapple ($14). The menu also offers a selection of sakes, beers, wines and classic cocktails.
Those not wanting to consume alcohol can enjoy the appropriately titled Like a Virgin mocktail, made with strawberries, club soda and heavy cream ($5).
The la mian noodles come in varieties like dan dan combo stir fry and Taiwanese noodle soup. For something flavorful yet easy on the palate get the Taiwanese roasted pork noodles made with slow-braised pork, shiitake mushroom, scallion and shallots ($18). If you want something spicy try the dan dan with carrot, cabbage and scallion, seated atop a pool of sweet and spicy dan dan sauce ($15).
Overall, Wok Star is a fun place to hang out and vibe over good music and drinks. Although the neighborhood slightly approaches suburb territory, Wok Star is a pretty cool place that folks both young and old will enjoy.
Wok Star Chinese. 8041 Walnut Hill Lane (The Hill). Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.