 First Look: Oh K-Dog and Toast inside the Plano H Mart | Dallas Observer
First Look

Popular Korean Street Food Provides Unique Spin on Texas Corn Dogs

April 10, 2023 11:00AM

Instead of cornmeal and flour used in most corn dogs in Texas, these use a rice flour. And cheese. Lots of cheese.
You may not think of food court cuisine as being a top choice in culinary destinations, but the rapidly expanding Korean street food franchise Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast at the newly remodeled food court inside H Mart in Plano is worth the visit.

This is the eighth location in Texas, including Carrollton, Lewisville and Austin. Texas has a long historical love affair with corn dogs that peaks each fall at the Texas State Fair. It goes back to the early 1940s when the Fletcher brothers introduced the “corny dogs.”

Since that time a handful of other restaurants across North Texas have entered the dog dipping scene, and Oh K-Dog is a unique option on that list. This location is inside H Mart Groceries & More at K Avenue and Parker Road; use the food court entrance on the right.
Orders for all vendors inside the food court are placed at one spot.
Once inside, prepare to be overly stimulated by the sights and smells of the food court. We went on a Sunday around lunch time and only a handful of tables were open. We did a lap first to get a sense of the place, passing a home and kitchen store, a barbershop, sushi, noodles, dumplings and a store selling window blinds all in the same horseshoe.

To place your order at Oh K-Dog, you can walk around the horseshoe or cut through all the tables in the middle to one station to order from all the vendors. Here is where you can purchase any additional drinks including alcohol that your vendor of choice didn’t have on their menu, pay for your meal and get your ticket number.

The order was ready In less than 10 minutes. Then came the fun part of adding sugar and/or cinnamon or other condiments and dips to the dogs.
Oh K-Dog & Toast is inside the recently remodeled food court at H Mart.
What makes Oh K-Dog unique is the substitution of Korean rice flour for the traditional corn batter. You can choose from the classic dog, the premium beef dog or a variety of egg toasts. We ordered three vegetarian-friendly “dogs” with a pink lemonade slushy. The Mozz Dog is basically a giant mozzarella stick on a stick.

You may desire a side of marinara for this crispy cheesy treat, but the garlic or sweet chili sauce does the trick. The Mozz and sweet potato dog combine both sweet and savory flavors when you opt for the cinnamon sprinkle on top.

The Mozz and potato dog ($5.99) is essentially cheese fries on a stick and is the most crave-worthy. We wanted to try a few options but these pups are filling and one is likely enough. Visit before May 31 and get an additional 20% off plus a free drink per order during the Food Hall Grand Reopening.

Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast, 3320 K Ave., Plano. Daily, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
