First Look: Rye Offers Avante-Garde Cocktails and Small Bites to Savor

Inside the space previously occupied by Laurel Tavern, diners will see a long bar, low, intimate lighting, and a wall bedecked with mirrors. Outside, there is a small garden from which they grow some of their produce for the kitchen.
Rye’s cocktail menu is curated by bar manager Heather Cox, with an adventurous line-up of libations. Light options include the Somebloody to Love cocktail, made with vodka, blood orange, Aperol, buddha’s hand, cava and soda. This fruity and refreshing beverage is like a light pop drink, ideal for those who want something different, but don’t want to go overboard on booze. A bolder choice is the Spent Grain Old Fashioned, made with Still Austin bourbon, spent grain syrup and house bitters.
If you’re feeling generous, you can add an extra $5 to your bill for drinks for the staff.
It’s best to sip each cocktail slowly, as you peruse the menu and decide what you want to eat.
When ordering food you'll want to have about three to five courses in mind. It’s better to order them all at once, that way, the kitchen can bring another course out after you finish one. Like Apothecary, the plates are small in size and designed for sharing and savoring.
Equally as good are the churrotes, a plate of four corn-based churro cakes seasoned with elote spice and tequila-lime beurre blanc, topped with jalapeño aioli, cotija cheese, salted popcorn and micro cilantro ($14).
While the portions may look tiny, the idea is to savor every bite and immerse your taste buds in each nuanced flavor.
Much like its sister concept, as well as its McKinney flagship, Rye is intimate and calming; an environment where diners can really think about what they’re eating and enjoy every bite. If the hype for Rye is anything like Apothecary, you may want to book your reservations in advance.
Rye. 1920 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville). Open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday.