We See How Much $50 Gets at the New Uchiko in Plano

There is a migration of restaurants that is elevating the local dining scene beyond the Dallas city limits.
As Dallas’ population booms, so does that of the suburbs. The northern migration has increased Frisco’s population by 14.63% since 2020, according to the U.S. Census. Prosper’s population increased a whopping 46.92% and Plano’s increased a modest 1.76%. Yet, many suburbanites settle for chain restaurants or battle traffic to dine at Dallas’ best establishments.
But things are changing.
On June 18, Uchiko, from Austin-based Hai Hospitality, opened at Legacy West in Plano. This is the third iteration of Uchiko, with other locations in Austin and Houston. James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Tyson Cole leads the Japanese-centered group with a portfolio of restaurants that includes Uchi, Uchibā and Loro, all with roots in Uptown, East Dallas and Addison.
Uchiko joins several posh Legacy West spots offering modern Asian, Italian, Brazilian and French cuisines. It lies at the end of the strip near Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Golden Goose.
A couple of weeks after opening the Observer stopped for Saturday happy hour. Happy hour on a Saturday? Easy sell.
Uchiko sets itself apart from Uchi with a fiery spin. The concept builds upon fresh flavors by adding smoke and char through a “From the Hearth” menu, with Japanese, Australian and domestic beef cuts, oysters, scallops and sea bass being grilled over post oak. Dallas native chef Steffen Perico is Uchiko Plano’s chef de cuisine.
We wanted to see how $50 stretches at the upscale restaurant.
Uchiko opens daily at 4 p.m., with happy hour from opening until 6 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. It was apparent Plano had readily embraced the Texas-grown restaurant when we arrived for our 4 p.m. reservation. By 4:15 p.m., only a handful of the 175 seats were unoccupied.
Inspired by the Texas prairie, the interior is moody, elegant and masculine. Natural woods, patterned stones, leather and wool upholsteries evoke an inviting, relaxing atmosphere.
Happy hour offers a $120 signature tasting omakase for two with six courses. We opted for our server’s recommendations instead.
We started with hama chili ($12), Uchi’s most popular menu item. The yellowtail with ponzu, Thai chili and orange supréme comes in a smaller portion during happy hour. It’s clean with a refreshing burst of citrus.
At Uchiko they want you to eat the sushi upside down so the fish touches the tongue before the rice does, allowing the flavors and freshness of the meat to take the spotlight.
For hot tastings, our server recommended the fried potatoes ($9). The underrated offering includes a salty and nutty gruyere foam and tart pickled mushroom that complement the crisp carbs.
For $53 plus tip, you'll get one heck of a happy hour and be able to experience Uchiko without breaking the bank. It's a solid way to scout the menu, which can be overwhelming, before dropping a hundred dollars easy on one meal. Our experience was confirmation that Uchiko Plano will diligently uphold the highly recognized Uchi quality Texas has grown to appreciate. We’ll be back for the hearth and a stiff Nikko Martini ($21).
Uchiko, 7801 Windrose Ave., Plano. Sunday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4–11 p.m.