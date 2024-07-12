 First Look: Uchiko is Now Open in Legacy West in Plano | Dallas Observer
We See How Much $50 Gets at the New Uchiko in Plano

We set out to see what $50 at happy hour gets you at the new Uchiko at Legacy West in Plano. We left happy.
July 12, 2024
A spread of dishes from Uchiko, now open in Plano.
A spread of dishes from Uchiko, now open in Plano. Courtesy of Hai Hospitality
There is a migration of restaurants that is elevating the local dining scene beyond the Dallas city limits.

As Dallas’ population booms, so does that of the suburbs. The northern migration has increased Frisco’s population by 14.63% since 2020, according to the U.S. Census. Prosper’s population increased a whopping 46.92% and Plano’s increased a modest 1.76%. Yet, many suburbanites settle for chain restaurants or battle traffic to dine at Dallas’ best establishments.

But things are changing.

On June 18, Uchiko, from Austin-based Hai Hospitality, opened at Legacy West in Plano. This is the third iteration of Uchiko, with other locations in Austin and Houston. James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Tyson Cole leads the Japanese-centered group with a portfolio of restaurants that includes Uchi, Uchibā and Loro, all with roots in Uptown, East Dallas and Addison.

Uchiko joins several posh Legacy West spots offering modern Asian, Italian, Brazilian and French cuisines. It lies at the end of the strip near Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Golden Goose.

A couple of weeks after opening the Observer stopped for Saturday happy hour. Happy hour on a Saturday? Easy sell.

Uchiko sets itself apart from Uchi with a fiery spin. The concept builds upon fresh flavors by adding smoke and char through a “From the Hearth” menu, with Japanese, Australian and domestic beef cuts, oysters, scallops and sea bass being grilled over post oak. Dallas native chef Steffen Perico is Uchiko Plano’s chef de cuisine.

We wanted to see how $50 stretches at the upscale restaurant.

Uchiko opens daily at 4 p.m., with happy hour from opening until 6 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. It was apparent Plano had readily embraced the Texas-grown restaurant when we arrived for our 4 p.m. reservation. By 4:15 p.m., only a handful of the 175 seats were unoccupied.

Inspired by the Texas prairie, the interior is moody, elegant and masculine. Natural woods, patterned stones, leather and wool upholsteries evoke an inviting, relaxing atmosphere.

Happy hour offers a $120 signature tasting omakase for two with six courses. We opted for our server’s recommendations instead.

We started with hama chili ($12), Uchi’s most popular menu item. The yellowtail with ponzu, Thai chili and orange supréme comes in a smaller portion during happy hour. It’s clean with a refreshing burst of citrus.
Fried potatoes and nigri, which should be eaten protein down.
Desiree Gutierrez
Signature cocktails are $10 during happy hour. We had the best of both worlds with a komorebi ($10), which is crafted with Hendrick’s gin, St-Germain and riesling. We paired it with bincho ($10), albacore and maguro (big eye tuna, $9) nigiri — two pieces of each.

At Uchiko they want you to eat the sushi upside down so the fish touches the tongue before the rice does, allowing the flavors and freshness of the meat to take the spotlight.

For hot tastings, our server recommended the fried potatoes ($9). The underrated offering includes a salty and nutty gruyere foam and tart pickled mushroom that complement the crisp carbs.
Furikake rice with gyutoro (a 72-hour wagyu short rib).
Desiree Gutierrez
We saved the best for last, ending the meal with furikake rice ($8) with added gyutoro ($5), a 72-hour wagyu short rib, upgrade. Fluffy rice, kimchi, negi and tender short rib combine to create a robust explosion of flavor in the mouth.

For $53 plus tip, you'll get one heck of a happy hour and be able to experience Uchiko without breaking the bank. It's a solid way to scout the menu, which can be overwhelming, before dropping a hundred dollars easy on one meal. Our experience was confirmation that Uchiko Plano will diligently uphold the highly recognized Uchi quality Texas has grown to appreciate. We’ll be back for the hearth and a stiff Nikko Martini ($21).

Uchiko, 7801 Windrose Ave., Plano. Sunday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4–11 p.m.
