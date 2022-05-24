Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken: Sandos and Chicken and Waffles

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is taking root in North Texas. This franchise is from Virginia and founded by Mike Kim and Derek Cha, whose previous food business endeavor was a frozen yogurt spot. According to their website, they visited popular Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants in LA, Nashville and San Francisco to develop their own take on the trending culinary segment.
The menu is pretty straightforward. They serve on-the-bone chicken, sandwiches and tenders. Heat levels start at zero, meaning no spice, with five more increasingly hotter levels. The final, angry hot, requires customers to sign a waiver.
The sando is served on a brioche bun ($10.75) with a healthy does of their house-made Hangry sauce, an reddish-orange mayo-based dressing with a tang. A mound of vinegar slaw adds a bit of crunch along with a few thick slices of pickles. The chicken fillet here is fairly flat, rather than plump chicken strips piled onto a bun, which is often the case. The brioche bun is substantial; it holds this hot mess together nicely. We got the mild spice (level three out of six) and it was just that: mild. Discernible, but no sweat or lingering heat on lips.
Hangry Joe's also has Korean chicken nuggets ($10.75) that come in a soy garlic sauce along with rice.
The sando, strips and Korean nuggets are all available as a combo meal with waffle fries and a drink for $15.95.
Pull a corner off a waffle and a chunk of a spicy chicken strip and dip it into the container of syrup. It’s a fascinating marriage of flavors and textures.
There’s a leg and bone-in thigh option for just $4.95, which is served with white bread and their slaw.
Hangry Joe’s is rapidly expanding up north in Virginia and an additional location is planned for Coppell.
They have online ordering with delivery through DoorDash and a drive-thru at the Camp Wisdom location.
4140 Camp Wisdom Road (75237), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 12 - 8 p.m. Sunday