Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken: Sandos and Chicken and Waffles

May 24, 2022 4:00AM

A substantial brioche bun holds this hot mess together nicely.
A substantial brioche bun holds this hot mess together nicely.
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is taking root in North Texas. This franchise is from Virginia and founded by Mike Kim and Derek Cha, whose previous food business endeavor was a frozen yogurt spot. According to their website, they visited popular Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants in LA, Nashville and San Francisco to develop their own take on the trending culinary segment.
click to enlarge Hangry Joe's recently opened on Camp Wisdom Road and another location is planned for Coppell. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Hangry Joe's recently opened on Camp Wisdom Road and another location is planned for Coppell.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
They have one location in south Dallas in the Redbird area off Camp Wisdom Road. They’re still putting some finishing touches on the interior, which is clean and bright, but are open for business.

The menu is pretty straightforward. They serve on-the-bone chicken, sandwiches and tenders. Heat levels start at zero, meaning no spice, with five more increasingly hotter levels. The final, angry hot, requires customers to sign a waiver.

The sando is served on a brioche bun ($10.75) with a healthy does of their house-made Hangry sauce, an reddish-orange mayo-based dressing with a tang. A mound of vinegar slaw adds a bit of crunch along with a few thick slices of pickles. The chicken fillet here is fairly flat, rather than plump chicken strips piled onto a bun, which is often the case. The brioche bun is substantial; it holds this hot mess together nicely. We got the mild spice (level three out of six) and it was just that: mild. Discernible, but no sweat or lingering heat on lips.
click to enlarge The chicken strips are served with pickles and a slice of white bread. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The chicken strips are served with pickles and a slice of white bread.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The chicken strips ($10.75) come four to an order and are served on a slice of white bread along with a few pickles. An order is a big meal, and if you have a person in your family who's primary source of sustenance are chicken strips, they'll be happy here.

Hangry Joe's also has Korean chicken nuggets ($10.75) that come in a soy garlic sauce along with rice.

The sando, strips and Korean nuggets are all available as a combo meal with waffle fries and a drink for $15.95.
click to enlarge The chicken and waffles were some of the best we've had. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The chicken and waffles were some of the best we've had.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We also tried the chicken and waffles ($12.95). We’ve had so many dried-out chicken strips and bland waffles, we're often left with more questions than answers on the appeal. Well, now we know. These house-made funnel-cake-like waffles have a light airy texture that is slightly crispier than the typical waffle. An order is served with four slightly sweet waffle triangles and four hot chicken strips along with a packet of syrup, honey butter and their house sauce.

Pull a corner off a waffle and a chunk of a spicy chicken strip and dip it into the container of syrup. It’s a fascinating marriage of flavors and textures.
click to enlarge The loaded waffle fries are a full meal with mostly thick chunks of chicken and only a handful of fries at the bottom. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The loaded waffle fries are a full meal with mostly thick chunks of chicken and only a handful of fries at the bottom.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The loaded waffle fries ($11.95) are a scene. An order is about 80% chicken and 20% waffle fries. You can get the chicken at any heat level, but be warned they come with loads of jalapeños, along with cheese and the Hangry sauce. We got these as a side and could barely make it through half of the order; we took a lot of food home.

There’s a leg and bone-in thigh option for just $4.95, which is served with white bread and their slaw.

Hangry Joe’s is rapidly expanding up north in Virginia and an additional location is planned for Coppell.

They have online ordering with delivery through DoorDash and a drive-thru at the Camp Wisdom location.

4140 Camp Wisdom Road (75237), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 12 - 8 p.m. Sunday
Lauren Drewes Daniels
