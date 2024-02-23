Tikka Bowls and Tacos, Plus Churro-Inspired Fried Naan

A refreshing twist to the DFW dining scene arrived in Arlington last week with the grand opening of Tikka Bowls and Tacos. The Indian-Mexican fusion spot delivers aptly on the name’s promise with its unique build-your-own bowls, tacos and burritos, all customizable with fusion Indian toppings. Founded two years ago in Florida, Tikka Bowls and Tacos is the brainchild of brothers Bhavin and Krupal Patel, who set out to find a way to combine their love for the bold flavors of Indian cuisine with the nostalgic simplicity of rice bowls and tacos.
The result is a Chipotle-style dining spot where you walk through an assembly line with over 50 toppings and design an entree that best suits your palate. Order a vindaloo rice bowl with spiced chicken, or maybe a plate of paneer-guacamole tacos topped with tikka sauce.
Customization continues in an almost endless assembly line of toppings. Top your choice of protein (chicken, steak, paneer or vegan chicken) with tikka, spicy tikka or mild vindaloo sauce before moving into an array of colorful cheeses, salsas and vegetables. Entrees are finished off with a drizzle of sour cream, cilantro chutney, sweet tamarind sauce or a combination of multiple. Spice warnings on the toppings are a saving grace: heat levels here aren’t taken lightly.
We'll be the first to say: a return visit is certainly in the books.
Tikka Bowls and Tacos, 4144 S. Cooper St., Arlington. Sunday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.