First Look

Tikka Bowls and Tacos, Plus Churro-Inspired Fried Naan

It's a fusion of Mexican, Indian, variety and value.
February 23, 2024
Bowls, tacos and salads all come topped with a colorful slew of sauces.
Bowls, tacos and salads all come topped with a colorful slew of sauces. Anisha Holla
A refreshing twist to the DFW dining scene arrived in Arlington last week with the grand opening of Tikka Bowls and Tacos. The Indian-Mexican fusion spot delivers aptly on the name’s promise with its unique build-your-own bowls, tacos and burritos, all customizable with fusion Indian toppings. Founded two years ago in Florida, Tikka Bowls and Tacos is the brainchild of brothers Bhavin and Krupal Patel, who set out to find a way to combine their love for the bold flavors of Indian cuisine with the nostalgic simplicity of rice bowls and tacos.

The result is a Chipotle-style dining spot where you walk through an assembly line with over 50 toppings and design an entree that best suits your palate. Order a vindaloo rice bowl with spiced chicken, or maybe a plate of paneer-guacamole tacos topped with tikka sauce.
A burrito from Tikka Bowls and tacos
If you're really hungry, go big with an Indian burrito.
Anisha Holla
Perhaps, the appeal starts with the prices. For $10.99, choose a sizable entree — a burrito, a bowl or 3 tacos — and fill it to your liking. Each entree comes with a uniquely Indian twist; rice here is dotted with spicy paneer cheese and tacos are bedded in fluffy naan bread instead of a tortilla. Order a side of tortilla chips dusted with Indian spices.

Customization continues in an almost endless assembly line of toppings. Top your choice of protein (chicken, steak, paneer or vegan chicken) with tikka, spicy tikka or mild vindaloo sauce before moving into an array of colorful cheeses, salsas and vegetables. Entrees are finished off with a drizzle of sour cream, cilantro chutney, sweet tamarind sauce or a combination of multiple. Spice warnings on the toppings are a saving grace: heat levels here aren’t taken lightly.
click to enlarge
The build-your-own idea brings an almost endless assembly line of toppings.
Anisha Holla
The Florida-based fast-casual concept specializes in tacos and bowls, but other menu options are equally tempting. Experiment with the bhel puri, a tangy mixture of puffed rice and tamarind sauce. Or the samosa chaat, a traditional Indian snack that features crushed samosa pastries drizzled with garbanzo beans and a colorful slew of chutneys. Naan pizzas, quesadillas and tikka-spiced wings are all best finished off with an order of naan churros: mini naan breads fried to a crunch and rolled in cinnamon sugar.

We'll be the first to say: a return visit is certainly in the books.

Tikka Bowls and Tacos, 4144 S. Cooper St., Arlington. Sunday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
