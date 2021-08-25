Is It Fall Yet? Best Foodie Finds Aug. 25-Sep. 4

Your furry friend can come along for National Dog Day, and a local brewery is celebrating an anniversary.
Looking ahead to more fall fun, Addison Oktoberfest is coming Sept. 16-19, and tickets are selling out fast, so grab some now if you want to get your German beer on.
This week’s events spill over into next week because Smokey John’s Bar-B-Cue and Home Cooking is having a customer appreciation week starting Monday, and we thought you’d want a heads up.
Thursday is National Dog Day
Free Pup Cups for National Dog Day at Son of a Butcher
Son of a Butcher, 2026 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
What: Bring your dog to Son of a Butcher on Lower Greenville for a free pup cup
When: Thursday, Aug. 26
Tickets: None
Pups on the patio at the Greenville Avenue slider bar will get a free dog-friendly whipped cream cup to enjoy while you chow down on your favorite sliders.
Puppy Paw-ty at Crescent Court
Starbucks, 400 Crescent Court (Uptown)
What: Free Puppachinos and Frappuchinos, plus more fun for doggos and their companions
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
Tickets: Free. Check Hotel Crescent Court’s Instagram for details.
In addition to free frozen drinks for pups and people, you can get a free pet sketch, pick up some swag and enter to win a free night’s stay at Hotel Crescent Court. It’s all happening at the Starbucks at Crescent Court.
Friday Night: Music and More
Battle of the Bands Game Night at Peticolas Brewing
1301 Pace St. (Design District)
What: A Rock Band/Guitar Hero karaoke tournament
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Tickets: Free, but you can register on Eventbrite.
Peticolas has leaned into their game nights and their Rock Band 3 setup is stellar. With 800 songs to choose from, multiple mics and stands, a pro drum kit with cymbals and plastic guitars that actually work, you’ll have everything you need to launch your rock band to stardom. (OK, maybe not, but you can have fun trying.)
The multi-round competition will be judged on a combination of crowd voting and song score, and there will be prizes for the winners.
Linny Nance & Network, the Band at Cheapsteaks
2613 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
What: Longtime Dallas favorite jazz, blues and R&B band will play at the newly opened steakhouse.
When: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Facebook event page.
While its name seems to say it all, this newly opened restaurant in Deep Ellum plans to be a live music destination too. Linny Nance & Network is the house band for the long-running weekly Power Hour at The Balcony Club, and they’ll bring the tunes to Cheapsteaks for some Friday night fun.
Backyard BBQ at Pinstripes Fort Worth
5001 Trailhead Bend Way (Fort Worth)
What: Bishop Cider is the featured brew at this fun patio event
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Tickets: $40 on Eventbrite. Ticket sales will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
Get comfy on the patio at Pinstripes and get your fill of pesto chicken, BBQ ribs, mini cheeseburgers and more.
Saturday: Wine, Whiskey, Barbecue and More
Wine Flights at Sixty Vines for National Red Wine Day
500 Crescent Court, Ste. 160 (Uptown) and 3701 Dallas Parkway (Plano)
What: Customizable wine flights from more than 20 red wines on tap
When: Saturday, Aug. 28
Tickets: None
Let your bartender or server help you choose three or four 2.5-ounce pours recommended for your palate. This off-menu experience is ideal for experiencing some of the best selections from the curated wine taps at Sixty Vines.
Dallas Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival at Bottled Blonde
505 N Good Latimer Expressway (Deep Ellum)
What: Two or more hours of tasting with 15 tastings and food and drink specials
When: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Tickets: $60 (General Admission) on Eventbrite. VIP tickets and other upgrades are available.
As many as 11 partner brands will be onsite to help you discover your favorite whiskeys. General admission includes 15 tastings, with extras available for purchase. VIP tickets include an extra half hour of tasting and light bites. Food and drink specials will be available to all.
Oak Highlands Brewery Barbecue Bus
10484 Brockwood Road (Northeast Dallas)
What: A luxury bus tour of 3 of the top BBQ joints in Dallas
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
Tickets:$85 on Prekindle
Start with a welcome beer and then hit the road with Oak Highlands Brewery for stops at Terry Black’s, 18th & Vine and Oak’s BBQ. You’ll get to tour the pits at each stop and have a “thank you” beer at the end of the tour.
Steam Theory Brewing's Second- and Thrid-Year Anniversary Party
340 Singleton Blvd #100 (Trinity Groves)
What: Live music, loads of beers, bourbon samples and more
When: Noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Tickets:$40 on Eventbrite
Since they missed a chance to celebrate their second anniversary, Steam Theory Brewing is doubling up on the celebrating. There will be live music all day as well as food specials. Tickets include a 5-ounce souvenir taster cup and a 10-beer punch card. Extra five-beer punch cards can be purchased for $10.
College Football Season Kickoff at ArtPark
331 Singleton Blvd #100 (Trinity Groves)
What: Watch all the games on TV, with a special appearance by a high school marching band.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28
Tickets: Free. No tickets or reservations needed
Nebraska vs. Illinois starts at noon, and the Sunset High School marching band will launch a parade before the game starts. They’ll march from the St. Rocco’s parking lot starting at 11:45, parade through ArtPark, perform for about 10 minutes and march out as the game gets going.
Games will be shown on 28 TVs throughout the park all day.
Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking
1820 W Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)
What: Daily food specials celebrating 45 years of great food
When: Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sep. 4
Tickets: No tickets or reservations are needed.
Next week, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que will offer crazy-good food specials every day in celebration of their 45th anniversary and the customers who made that possible. Get a fried chicken wing basket for $6.45 on Monday and a pulled pork sandwich for $4.50 on Tuesday. Details of all the daily specials are listed on Smokey John’s Instagram.
Also Monday night will be FC Dallas Family Night, with 15% of the proceeds donated to the FC Dallas Charities.