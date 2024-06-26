 Jacquval is Bishop Arts' Newest Gastropub and Microbrewery | Dallas Observer
Raise a Glass at Jaquval, Bishop Arts' Newest Brewpub

Need a sandwich and a beer in a dark bar?
June 26, 2024
Our phone almost didn't eat first ...
Our phone almost didn't eat first ... Aaren Prody
If you rounded up all the beer in Dallas, you could probably fill the Trinity River with it. Maybe even White Rock Lake.

Despite how much beer flows through this city, there's always room for one more. Jaquval Brewing Co. in the Bishop Arts District is the latest with 12 unique beers on tap from stouts to lagers and ales.

The nano-brewery works in tandem with the deli next door, Trades Delicatessen, and together they're the "jack of all trades." As backed by their merch tote, they're "Texas' only beer brewing, meat smoking, bagel making, bread baking, coffee roasting, pub and deli ... Probably".
The nano-brewery in the back is quite the conversation starter.
The atmosphere is cozy and inviting with a relaxed pace, which begs anyone to come and stick around awhile.

If you're not eyeing all the memorabilia and knick-knacks on the walls, you can watch the game or strike up a conversation with the bartenders. You'll come in for one beer but likely stay for two.

The menu focuses on select gastropub plates and does them well, starting with their crispy Brussels sprouts, which is (almost) a dead giveaway that a place is serving some good food. Because anyone who doesn't like them has never had them made right. No, this is not up for debate. Anyone who is anyone knows about "that char."

If you don't see something on the menu you like (not likely, but nevertheless possible), you can order any of the items from Trades. There's also a daily food special from time to time, which is announced on Instagram.
A side of fries (of the french variety) is the obvious pairing with the New York pastrami sandwich, traditional French dip and other sandwiches. Otherwise, choose from fish and chips, a pork belly taco board and even a German sausage plate complete with potato salad.

Lunch is mainly sandwiches and salads, with a few dips and notable dessert options like tiramisu.

Two standouts are "The Bourdain," Anthony Bourdain's favorite sandwich: thinly sliced mortadella, provolone, Gruyère, Ddijon and mayo. The other is the triple chocolate cake rated the "best dessert I've ever had" by Jason Roberts (guy who loves desserts).

Each item on the menu offers something that makes it stand out — like the seasoned hand-cut fries or the "house-smoked pastrami piled high" for no extra charge.
A journey of a thousand sips begins with a single flight.
There are 12 brews on rotation at any given time, making it easy for novice beer drinkers to piece together a flight. The same goes for anyone passionate about their brews. Jaquval serves high-quality pours in drafts ($7.50), liter mugs ($14) and pitchers ($28).

We went with the Doppler Effect, King Kölsch, Habble Habble and Hasselhoff Pils, which were part of the rotating menu.

We had a hankering for a sandwich, so we also picked up the skirt steak torta: grilled skirt steak, lettuce, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco and spicy mayo all stacked between two pieces of traditional Mexican bolillo. Few things top a well-made sandwich, especially one big enough for two to share.

Although new to the neighborhood, Jaquval is already running specials and hosting events throughout the week. Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. are trivia nights, Fridays you can grab fish and chips plus a pint for $15, and if there's a sporting event happening, you can bet they have it on the TVs.

Jaquval Brewing Co., 312 W. Seventh St. Daily, noon – 11 p.m.
