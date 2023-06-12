Dallas-Based One90 Smoked Meats Now at Available at Central Market

Since establishing its East Dallas storefront in 2015, One90 Smoked Meats has been offering perfectly cooked entrees and sides to improve dinner tables, backyard gatherings and holiday menus across DFW.
Now, One90 has announced a new partnership with Central Market to sell select products across all 10 locations, including Dallas-area stores, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
We've long lauded One90 for its tender meats and stellar sandwiches sold at the East Dallas store at 10240 E. Northwest Highway. Founder Kyle St. Clair started out smoking meat in his backyard looking to fill a local void for high-end craft barbecue. After Guy Fieri featured him on the show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, things quickly took off.
Shoppers can now find One90’s smoked brisket, smoked whole chicken and smokehouse burgers in stores.
It comes just in time for the summer grilling season, but now you don't have to do the smoking and grilling yourself. Brisket is available in one-pound prepackaged portions for $25.99 per pound. Whole smoked chickens are available for $8.99 per pound. Both are fully cooked, vacuum-sealed and ready to be reheated with instructions provided. You can find both items in the meat department next to the prepackaged chicken, sausage and bacon.
The smokehouse burgers, which are made with a 50/50 blend of beef and pork and seasoned with One90’s signature spice blend, are available in half-pound patties and smaller sliders for $7.99 per pound.
For its part, Central Market — like its parent company H-E-B — has long been a champion of Texas-based products. Chris Bostad, company vice president, says the combination of quality products and passionate people made One90 a perfect fit for the store.