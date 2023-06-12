 Just in Time for Grilling Season, One90 Smoked Meats Hit the Shelves at Central Market | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Barbecue

Dallas-Based One90 Smoked Meats Now at Available at Central Market

June 12, 2023 8:00AM

One90 Smoked Meats are now sold at Central Market.
One90 Smoked Meats are now sold at Central Market. Angie Quebedeaux
Since establishing its East Dallas storefront in 2015, One90 Smoked Meats has been offering perfectly cooked entrees and sides to improve dinner tables, backyard gatherings and holiday menus across DFW.

Now, One90 has announced a new partnership with Central Market to sell select products across all 10 locations, including Dallas-area stores, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

We've long lauded One90 for its tender meats and stellar sandwiches sold at the East Dallas store at 10240 E. Northwest Highway. Founder Kyle St. Clair started out smoking meat in his backyard looking to fill a local void for high-end craft barbecue. After Guy Fieri featured him on the show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, things quickly took off.

Shoppers can now find One90’s smoked brisket, smoked whole chicken and smokehouse burgers in stores.

It comes just in time for the summer grilling season, but now you don't have to do the smoking and grilling yourself. Brisket is available in one-pound prepackaged portions for $25.99 per pound. Whole smoked chickens are available for $8.99 per pound. Both are fully cooked, vacuum-sealed and ready to be reheated with instructions provided. You can find both items in the meat department next to the prepackaged chicken, sausage and bacon.

The smokehouse burgers, which are made with a 50/50 blend of beef and pork and seasoned with One90’s signature spice blend, are available in half-pound patties and smaller sliders for $7.99 per pound.

For its part, Central Market — like its parent company H-E-B — has long been a champion of Texas-based products. Chris Bostad, company vice president, says the combination of quality products and passionate people made One90 a perfect fit for the store. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation