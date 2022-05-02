Big Debuts and Bitter Closings Make for a Rollercoaster April for Dallas Restaurants

April was a pretty up and down month for Dallas. The month started with some high-profile openings before ending with community icons closing their doors. The first of these beloved spots is Ten Bells Tavern.
Ten Bells Tavern had spent the past decade building a close-knit community in the Bishop Arts District before shuttering its doors this past Sunday thanks to real estate developers buying the land to build mixed-use developments with apartments. The good news is that Ten Bells is relocating to 238 W. 8th St sometime in the near future.
Herrera’s Cafe on Sylvian Avenue is another big closing this past month, shutting down after 51 years of service. Herrera’s has bounced around a few times in the past, switching through several spaces on Maple Avenue before settling in West Dallas. Nora Ontiveros, the granddaughter-in-law of founder Amelia Herrera, told The Dallas Morning News that high food costs and worker shortages since the pandemic led to the decision to close.
The biggest restaurant news of April, of course, was the opening of Carbone and its side hustle Carbone Vino. Despite also being an Italian restaurant, Carbone Dallas is not related to Julian Barsotti’s Carbone’s in Oak Lawn. While we’re talking about Italian food, Sasseta also made its grand reappearance at the Joule hotel, having shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. We won’t say more about these spots cause we’ve already said enough in our recap of the most exciting restaurants in Dallas so far this year.
Celebrity Chef David Chang’s fried chicken joint Fuku is returning to Dallas after a failed rollout last year. If you’re not familiar with Chang, you'd probably recognize him from his Netflix show Ugly Delicious or his appearances on Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show. Fuku started delivery April 13 from a ghost kitchen in Irving, but you can still order for pickup at any Franklin Junction location.
The Dallas Morning News reported on the closing of Saint Taco in Greenville on April 28. The space was formerly Korean bibimbap restaurant BBBop Seoul Kitchen before the owners shifted the spot into Saint Taco. In an email to customers, the owners vaguely cited “many challenges” as to why Saint Taco closed without giving any specific reason.
With one door closed another one opened the same day in Oak Cliff. The team behind Yellow Rosa has opened La Pesca Seafood Market, offering an authentic Mexican seafood experience with its design inspired by a family-owned fish market in Teplzotlan.
Cafe Hunan also opened in early April, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. Started by Mark Carey, Cafe Hunan is the spiritual successor of Hunan Express in Uptown, which closed down its doors back in 2012. Located at 5600 SMU Blvd., Cafe Hunan has everything you expect with many of the same recipes from the former spot.
Finally, Mexican restaurant Odelay and Wow Donuts and Drips both opened this past month across from each other at Lovers Lane. The former is a new restaurant opened by Barsotti as a homage to Dallas Tex-Mex. The latter is Wow’s newest location, with the original having opened in Frisco in 2017.