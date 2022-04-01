Carbone Dallas Finally Opens in the Design District

First things first. This is not Carbone's, à la local restauranteur Julian Barsotti, or related to it in any way. But they are both classic Italian spots, and we predict some confusion over the two. Their websites are one simple little sneaky letter different. Regardless, while you're waiting a month for a reservation at the new spot, go to Dallas' original Carbone's and feast on a big slab of lasagna Bolognese.
In the past several years, there hasn’t been a restaurant more anticipated in Dallas than New York red-sauce restaurant Carbone Dallas, which officially opened its doors this week.
Carbone’s arrival marks the second restaurant opened in Dallas by Major Food Group. Founded by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi, MFG operates a portfolio of over 30 restaurants, bars, private clubs and hotels across the globe. All-day brunch institution Sadelle’s opened back earlier in March to rave reviews.
Carbone’s press release also touted an “impressive selection” of vintage wines from around the world. Alongside the wine list, the bar serves guests “perfectly executed Manhattans, daiquiris and Gibsons.”
are already booked solid through April.
Ken Faulk, who the Thrillist asserts "designs the world's most beautiful bars," once again returned to collaborate with MFG for the Carbone’s Dallas location. Inspired by the idea to “merge New York confidence with Venetian opulence and Italy’s finest tradition,” Carbone claims some serious style points for its unapologetic luxury space and service captains clad in custom-designed burgundy suits. Most notable is the inclusion of a private grotto designed by Faulk to be highly intimate and luxuriously over-the-top.
MFG has plans for more expansion, including Carbone Vino next spring, which will open adjacent to the restaurant.
“Carbone was made for Dallas and its dynamic, worldly community,” Zalaznick said. “So it is a thrill to finally share this legendary restaurant with such an extraordinary city—and there’s much more to come.”
Carbone Dallas, 1617 Hi Line Drive, 5-11 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.