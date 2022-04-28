Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Wow Donuts and Drips Opens in Dallas

April 28, 2022 4:00AM

Wow Donuts and Drips is now open in Dallas.
Wow Donuts and Drips is now open in Dallas. Courtesy of Studio Love List
Wow Donuts and Drips is now open on Lovers Lane, across from the new Odelay Mexican food restaurant and Eatzi's. This is Wow's second location; the flagship in Frisco opened in 2017. They make from-scratch doughnuts in small batches every few hours and rotate dozens of new flavors throughout the year.

While they do have plain glazed here ($1.35), the modest workhorse of desserts for breakfasts, here the offerings are more like an event. Go all in for for specialty selections (many of which are $4.44, which we hope is a reference to the Jay Z album), like a chocolate Bavarian cream, Fruity Pebbles, Mango Tango and Maple Bacon.
click to enlarge The case might not look totally full but they bake all day. - COURTESY OF STUDIO LOVE LIST
The case might not look totally full but they bake all day.
Courtesy of Studio Love List
Wow also has mochi doughnuts, which look like those freezable teething rings for babies. Mochi doughnuts, which are having a moment, give a bit more of a bounce-back with each bite.

The "Ooh La La seasonal menu item" is a signature doughnut available only for a limited time, which are croissant doughnuts right now; one is topped with lemon and chocolate the other is cinnamon. Each costs more than $5.

Honey butter little pigs are airy biscuits wrapped around a sausage (three for $2.55).

Drips here include a bevy of coffee, lattes, teas; doppios, a Dirty Chai, horchata and hot chocolate. They take their coffee and tea game as seriously as their pastry game. They work with roasters from around the world for their coffee program.

You can place your order online through ToastTab, and it will be ready for pick up just a bit later. Or just head over. What a time to be alive.

Wow Donuts and Drips, 5601 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 130. 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation