Wow Donuts and Drips Opens in Dallas

Wow Donuts and Drips is now open on Lovers Lane, across from the new Odelay Mexican food restaurant and Eatzi's. This is Wow's second location; the flagship in Frisco opened in 2017. They make from-scratch doughnuts in small batches every few hours and rotate dozens of new flavors throughout the year.
While they do have plain glazed here ($1.35), the modest workhorse of desserts for breakfasts, here the offerings are more like an event. Go all in for for specialty selections (many of which are $4.44, which we hope is a reference to the Jay Z album), like a chocolate Bavarian cream, Fruity Pebbles, Mango Tango and Maple Bacon.
The "Ooh La La seasonal menu item" is a signature doughnut available only for a limited time, which are croissant doughnuts right now; one is topped with lemon and chocolate the other is cinnamon. Each costs more than $5.
Honey butter little pigs are airy biscuits wrapped around a sausage (three for $2.55).
Drips here include a bevy of coffee, lattes, teas; doppios, a Dirty Chai, horchata and hot chocolate. They take their coffee and tea game as seriously as their pastry game. They work with roasters from around the world for their coffee program.
You can place your order online through ToastTab, and it will be ready for pick up just a bit later. Or just head over. What a time to be alive.
Wow Donuts and Drips, 5601 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 130. 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Sunday