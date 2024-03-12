 London-Born Wagamama Serves Modern Asian Cuisine in Uptown Dallas | Dallas Observer
London-Born Wagamama Brings Modern Asian Cuisine to Uptown

We recently tried Wagamama in Uptown Dallas. The place validates parking receipts, which saves you $10, which is exactly how much a sake bomb costs during happy hour. Let's go.
March 12, 2024
The chili shrimp and kimchi ramen at Wagamama is good for a major chain, but a bit steep at $18.
The chili shrimp and kimchi ramen at Wagamama is good for a major chain, but a bit steep at $18.
Wagamama is an iconic global food chain serving modern Asian dishes — namely, bowls of ramen.

The chain originated in London in 1992 and now has 227 locations worldwide, eight of which are in the U.S. It's a full-service and high-energy concept inspired by fast-paced, Japanese ramen bars. 

Most of the tables are lunchroom-style, so you'll be seated next to other parties. You'll likely be able to see directly into the kitchen from where you're sitting. It's social and inviting. A catch-all for any occasion.

The menu has a lot going on — not to the extent of the Cheesecake Factory, but it gives a similar level of decision paralysis. This place is a gold mine if you're in the mood for a little bit of everything because you can somehow order a chicken katsu curry and freshly squeezed juice off the same menu.
click to enlarge

For the sake of all of our attention spans, we'll keep things brief. Options are a mix of Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisine. Big plates are divided into a few categories: ramen, teppanyaki, rice dishes, curry and a "Nourish Yourself" section, with healthier options. Then you have shareables, wraps, desserts, drinks and a kids' menu.

The final stretch of happy hour was going on when we sat down. Monday through Friday there are $5 beers (yum), $10 cocktails, $5 wines (yummer) and $10 sake bombs (let's go). Food items from the shareable section range from $4 to $6.
click to enlarge tuna tataki at Wagamama
Next time we'd order more than one boat of tuna tataki, which is just $6 during happy hour.

We tried the happy hour chili calamari ($6), tuna tataki ($6), chili shrimp and kimchi ramen ($18) and matcha cheesecake ($9). Plenty of other things seemed worthy of ordering but we didn't have room for them, like the Korean chicken wings, signature Tokyo fries and miso cod soba noodles.

Everything comes in half sizes for happy hour, so calling them 'shareable' would be a touch inaccurate. The small, eco-friendly serving boats are downright individual. Luckily this was a solo dining trip; order generously if you're going with an entourage.
click to enlarge calamari at wagamama
A happy hour calamari paper boat special.

The tuna is worthy of a double order. Dressed in a citrus ponzu and Japanese mayo, it's fresh and melts in your mouth. The calamari wasn't anything to write home about since the squid was more of a vessel for a chili cilantro dipping sauce.

Considering that Wagamama has produced enough ramen noodles to circle the globe 64 times, the chili shrimp and kimchi ramen deserved a rightful spot as our entree.

Charred shrimp, kimchi, cilantro, green onion and mung bean sprouts generously decorated our piping hot bowl. The broth was rich and full of flavor; the noodles fall on the softer side, if that's your preference. It's as good as chain ramen gets, although $18 was pretty steep.
click to enlarge matcha cheesecake and ice cream at Wagamama.
A not-too-sweet matcha cheesecake with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

To finish things off we grabbed a matcha cheesecake, which is subtly sweet and leans closer to the cake side of a cheesecake since it's slightly crumbly. The vanilla ice cream helped bring moisture back to our bites.

Generally, the parking in Uptown is two things: non-existent or nothing short of a nightmare and at least $10. Thankfully, Wagamama is one of the few restaurants around that offers free parking with the validation of a receipt. That means their happy hour sake bomb is technically free. That's how we do maths.

Wagamama, 2425 Harry Hines Blvd., Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
