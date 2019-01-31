Years After the Fire, the Osso Bucco Sandwich at Terilli's Is a Celebration

For whatever the reason, it’s a quiet afternoon at Terilli’s. The first floor is missing diners entirely, each table dressed up with white tablecloths and a yellow rose in the center. The bartender is cutting limes and leans over the counter to tell a story: He’s having a strange day after his ex-girlfriend showed up for an awkward exchange. Later, the valet guy walks in, does a dance, which one of Terilli’s servers answers with a like-minded dance. Another server walks out slices of classic white paper, which, if they were missing from the tables, would feel wrong. There’s joy in witnessing all the behind-the-scenes play in the moment: Terilli's is a neighborhood restaurant that almost didn't make it.

Nine years ago, just before the sun rose, a blaze tore through Terilli’s. The scene was gut-wrenching: Flames ran along the roof and smoke muted the sky with gray. Dallas firefighters blasted water into the fire and smoke from every angle they could find. A few hours after the four-alarm blaze began, the roof caved in over Terilli’s, Hurricane Grill and the Greenville Bar & Grill. Terilli’s had been open for 25 years.