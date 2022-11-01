Q BBQ Fest to Bring Smoked Meats to AT&T Stadium This Weekend

Barbecue lovers will flock to the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Nov. 4-6 for Q BBQ Fest, where award-winning pitmasters will serve more than 30,000 pounds of smoked meat.
“The pitmasters will be serving various cuts of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, bison and lamb, along with sides to go with them,” according to Brian Wahby, owner and CEO of Eximius Productions, which is producing Q BBQ Fest.
General admission is $15 and includes parking and access to the grounds, where guests can listen to live music, watch two barbecue demonstrations and purchase smoked meats and drinks. Attendees can also upgrade to the VIP Q Pit Pass ($119) if they want to get really serious about barbecue.
“Upgrading to a VIP Q Pit Pass gives you priority parking and two and a half hours of all you can eat and drink in a dedicated VIP area,” says Wahby. Q Pit Pass tickets also include free signature cocktails and beer, as well as special raffles and desserts. Hopefully, the upgrade also includes all-you-can-use napkins and wet wipes.
Where does the name Q come from? According to Wahby, “In St. Louis, if someone says to you, ‘Hey, come over. I'm gonna have a Q. Grab some beers.’ it means that you're having a barbecue. The original festival is called Q in the Lou, and that's where the name came from.”
Pitmasters will hail from all over the U.S., but many don’t have to drive far. Texas pitmasters in attendance will include Barrett Black of Black’s Barbecue, Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue, Mike Perez of LORO Asian Smokehouse and Bryan McLarty of 407 BBQ. Live music will be furnished by Tom Sless, The Buffalo Ruckus and Mitchell Ferguson, among others.
On Saturday, you'll have the opportunity to compete in the Rib Rumble on the main stage. Participants will “compete against other BBQ badasses to see who can cram the most rib meat into their face hole in a 5-minute heat (by weight).” The winner will receive two tickets to next year’s festival and a #22 RIB CHAMP Cowboys jersey.
“It's going to be a sensory overload. The smells, tastes and sounds of 30,000 pounds of meat is unlike anything you've experienced,” Wahby promises.
Tickets are now available.