Pacheco Taco N Burger Finds New Home in Dallas at Four Corners Brewery Co.

When folks first found out about Pacheco Taco N Burger in Grand Prairie, they quickly came to see what the buzz was about.
Inside Save Way Food Mart, Cecilia and Adan Pacheco were busy preparing food in their small kitchen, smashing beef, grilling chicken and flipping tortillas on an electric stove. People were making their own parking spaces, long lines were forming to order and customers were eating in their cars because there wasn't much seating inside the mart.
“It was crazy,” Adan says. “I wasn’t expecting to have a thriving business.”
Pacheco Taco N Burger recently closed its Grand Prairie location to focus on its new kitchen at Four Corners Brewing Co., which is 10 times larger. Now, customers can find plenty of dining space and cold ones to boot.
With his culinary background, Adan ensures each burger is a gourmet experience. So, he kindly asks customers to enjoy the burgers as they appear on the menu, without substitutions. We followed his advice and didn't regret it at all.
As Gen Z might say, “It’s bussin.” And we are not just talking about the Four Corners draft beers, but Pacheco’s new The Don Smashburger ($13.50) with fries. It features double patties with perfectly crisp edges, double the gooey American cheese, thinly sliced onions, pickles and their special sauce. We can’t forget to mention those fluffy buttery buns, either.
The Barbacoa Chingon (two for $7) hit differently. The tender barbacoa meat had a sweet kick to it, harmonizing well with the pickled red onions, creamy chipotle drizzle, fresh cilantro and vibrant green salsa, all embraced by a warm blue corn tortilla.
And whatever you do, don't skip the aguas frescas freshly made by Cecilia Pacheco.
Pacheco Taco N Burger, inside Four Corners Brewing, 1311 S. Ervay St. Tuesday, 5–9 p.m.; Wednesday, 3–9 p.m.; Thursday, 3–9:45 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Monday.