 Sal's Nashville Hot Chicken Needs to Be On Your Heat List | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

All-Halal Sal’s Nashville Hot Chicken: Heat and Flavor Merge in a Beautiful Union

April 18, 2023 6:00AM

Spicy, flavorful birds at Sal's.
Spicy, flavorful birds at Sal's. Nick Reynolds
Competition is stiff these days on the local Nashville hot chicken scene. From 2 Neighbors to Palmer’s to Hattie B’s, and all in between, standing out is no easy feat. And now we have another worthy contender to add to the league of North Texas hot chicken pushers: Sal’s Nashville Hot Chicken.

In the corner of a shopping plaza at the intersection of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway, Sal’s specializes in Nashville-style spiced birds in the form of chicken sandwiches, jumbo tenders and traditional fried chicken. Everything on the menu is halal, and there are zero hormones or antibiotics. All the chicken at Sal’s is hand-breaded in-house.

There are five heat levels: level one (no heat) to five (tread carefully).
click to enlarge
The dangerous (but delicious) level five Nashville sandwich.
Nick Reynolds
We started with the Nashville sandwich ($9.99), a thinly battered juicy chicken breast on a pillowy buttered bun with pickles, snappy vinegar slaw and comeback sauce.

An intelligent person would judiciously work their way up the spice ladder. We, however, apparently aren't that. Haphazardly, we jumped straight to level five on the Nashville sandwich. Because why not?

We were feeling cocky.

Initially, the heat didn’t seem all that daunting. But have you ever seen a boxer take a decent shot on the chin, shrug it off and then taunt their opponent, “That all you got?” Only to be stunned and staggered by a mean right hook later that same round? That was us.

The spice creeps up on you. And once that heat turns up and crescendos, it possesses steady staying power. Yeah, that level-five fire isn't burning itself out anytime soon. Because of that, we found ourselves on shaky legs for the remainder of the round. But we survived to the bell and continued because, well, we had a job to do, after all.
click to enlarge
Sal's Waff-Wich.
Nick Reynolds
Next, we went with the Waff-Wich ($13.99). This spirited waffle sandwich is spicy chicken on two fluffy cheddar jalapeño Belgian waffles topped with vinegar slaw, pickles and comeback sauce, then finished with a subtle touch of maple syrup.

Still recovering from the punch we took from the Nashville Sandwich, we went medium heat (third level) this time, which toes the line adeptly between showcasing the flavor and still generating an obvious kick.

The traditional fried chicken at Sal’s is excellent — the breading isn’t overdone, and the birds are cooked just right. There’s a tinge of sweetness to the breading, which we were high on, and the dry rub spice is bold without being brash. The chicken was also virtually greaseless, thanks to the dry rub. That's a big plus. 
click to enlarge
You can find Sal's at Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
Nick Reynolds
We suggest adding Sal’s to your list if you're into hot chicken. They do hot chicken well here. And if you hurry, Ramadan specials are ongoing through April 20. Example: a 10-piece chicken bucket with fries, chana chaat and dates for $26.99.

Sal’s Nashville Hot Chicken, 6205 Coit Road, No. 352, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday noon – 9 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation