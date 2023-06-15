A Blast from the Past Hits Snider Plaza: First Look at Slider and Blues

Isn’t it fun to reminisce about the good ol’ days and remember the places we went when we were young? Those magical and lifelong memories that we’re all nostalgic about? One such place that many Dallasites grew up with in the '90s and '00s was Slider and Blues. In its heyday, it was the place where everyone hung out after the Little League games, soccer or whatever other activity parents were shuffling their kids to and from. It was also the place where high-school kids went on their first dates, sitting on the same side of the booth and sharing a milkshake while trying not to look at one another.
Slider and Blues closed all its locations several years ago. But thanks to the team at Vandalay Hospitality Group, this popular restaurant has now been reincarnated so your kids can start making their own memories. The group purchased the federal trademark for Slider and Blues and opened the first location on Hillcrest Avenue, across the street from SMU, on June 3.
Walking through the door is like a trip in a time to the days when, we like to think, life was simpler. The dining area has red and white checkered floors, wooden booths and an open kitchen with counter service. There's plenty of sports memorabilia throughout the space including trading cards, bobbleheads and Sports Illustrated covers.
There's a game room next to the main dining area. Parents can kick back and sip adult beverages — beer, wine or frozen margaritas — while the kids can unleash their energy with air hockey, Pop-A-Shot and a few other video games.
We shamelessly indulged in what felt like the entire menu. The onion rings and curly fries were crispy and sprinkled with seasoned salt. The mini corn dogs came about 10 to the order and were accompanied by both ketchup and mustard, because why argue over which condiment goes better with corn dogs?
Smashburger options include the Sandlot Burger, the Original Burger and the Little Leaguers. These come with thin smash patties that are seasoned nicely and cooked with those crispy, crunchy edges we all love. The patties make the buns look like mere accessory. The Sandlot Burger has gooey American cheese, grilled onions, diced fresh onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo and is one of their signature items.
The Original Burger (which is available as a single, double or triple) is also a great choice, oozing with American cheese, pickles, onions and a special sauce. And the Little Leaguers is the way to go for those who don't want to overindulge. They are adorable little sliders topped with American cheese, pickles and mustard and come in an order of one, two or three, with curly fries.
We ordered a cookies and cream milkshake before heading out. It’s been eons since we last indulged in a milkshake, with perfectly crumbled Oreo cookies mixed throughout and perched on top.
The reincarnated version of the original Slider and Blues will do great in this area. Do yourself a favor and gather your loved ones to embark on a tasty journey down memory lane.
Slider and Blues, 6309 Hillcrest Ave. Daily, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.