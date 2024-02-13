 Smash Burgers and Grilled Cheese at Herby's Burgers in South Dallas | Dallas Observer
Herby's Crafts a Deliciously Messy Burger in Oak Cliff

We finally got to check out Herby's Burgers in the Elmwood neighborhood of Oak Cliff.
February 13, 2024
A window seat gets you a good view of Herby's mascot, which is the owner's dog. Theressa Velázquez
For just one dollar, you can choose three songs from an old-school jukebox, by artists like The Smiths, Outkast, Prince and Selena, the queen of Tejano music, while you nibble on Oak Cliff’s most hyped smash burger.

The music is curated by Herby’s Burgers’ co-owner Will Rhoten, better known as  DJ Sober, a popular local DJ. The other half of the team here is Jake Saenez, who helms the kitchen.

Don't expect to find healthy options here. Come ready to dig into messy burgers, cheesy fries, hotdogs or the newest menu item, a gooey grilled cheese.
Herby's is a colorful retro-like burger joint. Bring change for the jukebox.
“We’ve had an overwhelming number of positive responses,” Rhoten says. “It makes me feel great … contributing to memories from the dance floor to the diner booths brings an equal amount of joy.”

Rhoten has good taste in music and greasy American food, as well as a knack for cool '60s-inspired décor. The burger joint is clean and trendy, with its white and aqua blue-checkered floor, pops of neon yellow and cool music-themed portraits on the wood-paneled walls, like a signed photograph from Erykah Badu.
So messy and so good.
We started with the OG Smash ($11.50): pickles, American cheese, lots of thinly sliced sautéed onions and a thin beef patty smashed into an odd shape, all topped with Herby’s secret sauce.

For one more dollar, we added jalapeños, and for $1.50, crispy bacon. The buns struggled to contain all the greasy food. There are more upgrades available, like another patty or fried egg.

We were eager to try the cheese tots, but unfortunately, they were sold out when we visited. So, we had cheesy fries instead ($7), which were generously seasoned and smothered in nacho cheese and topped with Herby’s secret sauce, which is mostly sweet with just a hint of paprika.
The famous grilled cheese at Herby's is pretty simple.
Next, we had to try Jake Saenz’s Famous Grilled Cheese ($4), as it's already been anointed. Saenz keeps it pretty straightforward; apparently, his secret is to butter both sides of nice fluffy bread.

And we have to agree. The bread is indeed simple but fluffy and soft, perfectly pressed against the white and yellow American cheese.

Herby’s now also has gluten-free options and is currently fine-tuning a vegan burger option.

If you want to try the burgers, we recommend dropping by during a special event, such as Art Talk and Doodles with artist SM Sanz on Feb. 22, or Mochi’s Memorial, a dog-friendly event on Feb. 25.

“I want to utilize my space to host events where like-minded people can come together, create, learn, hang and make new friends, and network in a space that feels like home,” Rhoten says.

Follow Herby's on Instagram for updated hours and events.

Herby’s Burgers, 2109 S. Edgefield Ave. Wednesday – Saturday, 2–9 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
