Soup's On, Dallas: Where to Find the Best Bowls of Soup, Cold Snap or Not

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us Keep Dallas Observer Free. Support Us





click to enlarge Clam chowder Courtesy of Fish City Grill

click to enlarge The carrot habanero soup at José topped with lump crab meat. Photo courtesy of José

click to enlarge Mi Quang Courtesy of La Me, Photo by Kathy Tran







We’re approaching the time of year when weather god Pete Delkus will be filling our social media feeds with teases frigid weather. Below are some great places to belly up to a bowl of soup to dip your beard in and warm your frigid soul while we wait a few days for 70-degree days return.Rise is best known for its soufflés. The atmosphere will transport you to a Parisian café near the Eiffel Tower, and it is the perfect place for ladies who lunch. While the soufflés are fantastic, the showstopper is the marshmallow soup ($12, photo at top). It’s an upscale and refined tomato and carrot bisque with a drizzle of pesto topped with goat cheese soufflés that resemble marshmallows. Rise sells about 100 of these soups each day, regardless of the temperature outside.Beto & Son has some magic happening when it comes to their tortilla soup.The primary ingredients — fresh calabacitas, achiote rice, shredded chicken, cilantro, cheese, avocado and tortilla chips — are served in a bowl and the chicken broth is poured over at your table. We’re not sure exactly how they make their broth for this soup, but every cold snap we can't help but to think about it again.We’ve had a million bowls of pho throughout the years and recently discovered the Pho Tai Kobe from Pho Bac and, after eating this, it will be hard to ever have pho with any other kind. This Kobe beef version is incredibly rich and flavorful with a generous portion of tender beef.Avgolemono (Greek lemon soup) is a classic soup with chicken broth, egg yolks, lemon juice, rotisserie chicken and fresh dill served over white rice. Kostas Café is a family-owned restaurant that has been a staple to the Upper Greenville restaurant scene for years and they have some of the most authentic Greek food in the DFW area. If you like citrus flavors, chicken and rice, this is the soup for you.Cindi’s NY Deli's matzo ball soup, a traditional Jewish dish often served during Passover, is a chicken soup filled with dumplings made from matzah meal (crushed unleavened bread). The dumplings cook in the broth and soak up the flavors. Each bowl is served with two soft and fluffy matzo balls that melt in your mouth.Fish City Grill is a great place for casual seafood dining, and when it comes to their clam chowder, they consistently hit it out of the park. It's loaded with fresh clams, potatoes and bacon. Add a touch of hot sauce and a package of oyster crackers and it will quickly become your favorite version of clam chowder.The Italian wedding soup at Roman Cucina is so simple but different. This chicken-based broth is served with acini di pepe pasta, small Italian meatballs and fresh spinach. We could get a gallon of this soup and be reluctant to share.The carrot habanero soup ($6) at José is made with carrot, habanero, coconut milk and pepita pesto, and if you’re a pro, you request some lump crabmeat. The sweetness of the crabmeat and the savory spiciness of the soup is perfect.The owners of B2J Fish Soup visited a Chinese sauerkraut fish restaurant in Guangzhou, China, years ago and loved it so much they decided to open a restaurant specializing in this dish in Seattle and have since expanded to Plano and Houston. Their signature soup dish comes in three flavors: spicy, the classic spicy sour and vine pepper numb flavor. You then choose your main ingredient: tilapia, largemouth bass, wagyu beef, or tilapia and wagyu. Don’t forget an order of Chinese doughnuts to dip in the broth.The “go-to” dish at most Vietnamese restaurants is a bowl of pho. However, the noodles at La Me go well beyond your traditional pho. Mi Quang is a dish that originated in Central Vietnam and should be ordered anytime you’re at a place that serves it. The flat rice noodles are made with turmeric, which gives them a golden color. Unlike a bowl of pho, this dish is served with a smaller amount of broth and is loaded with shrimp, squid, pork, peanuts, a boiled egg, bean sprouts and fresh herbs. The broth is rich and savory and is seasoned with fish sauce, black pepper, shallots and garlic. You will get a serving of fried rice paper crisps with sesame seeds on the side that are meant to be crumbled and sprinkled on top of the dish.At Boulevardier, the French onion soup is made with caramelized onions simmered for hours in beef stock with a sheet of melted Gruyère cheese. It’s a simple recipe to make at home if you have the time to commit to it. But why do that when you can get it at Boulevardier? They caramelize their onions for 72 hours and use white wine to bring out the flavors of the onions even more. The beef broth has hints of star anise and chervil, which make it savory and delicious. It is topped with a thick slice of crostini, which is perfect for dipping into the broth.If you’re truly ready to feel some heat, try the reaper ramen at Oni Ramen. The miso broth is made with “demon” spices, then topped with pork belly, bamboo shoots, Parmesan, corn kernels, bean sprouts, leeks, green onions and an egg. It's served with a killer hot sauce that is a mixture of Carolina reaper pepper, habanero pepper, Trinidad scorpion pepper and 7 Pot Brain Strain pepper. It’s so spicy that it has its own challenge at the Richardson location only: Eat it in less than 12 minutes without reaching for water and you’ll get a prize.